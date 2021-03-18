Left Menu

Bulgaria's ruling GERB keeps pre-election lead over Socialists - poll

Bulgaria's ruling centre-right GERB party leads the opposition Socialists two weeks before an election but is on course to fall far short of a parliamentary majority, an opinion poll published on Thursday showed. Political experts say a "national unity" government is possible. The poll put There is Such A People, an anti-elite party led by TV talk show host and singer Slavi Trifonov, on 12.7% of votes.

Reuters | Sofia | Updated: 18-03-2021 16:37 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 16:37 IST
Bulgaria's ruling GERB keeps pre-election lead over Socialists - poll

Bulgaria's ruling centre-right GERB party leads the opposition Socialists two weeks before an election but is on course to fall far short of a parliamentary majority, an opinion poll published on Thursday showed. The poll by independent research group Trend showed 28.8% of Bulgarians planning to vote on April 4 would support GERB, which is led by Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, and 23.6% would support the Socialist Party.

The poll of 1,008 people, conducted between March 9 and 14, showed GERB's support had slipped by 0.1 percentage point from a month earlier and the Socialists were down 0.5 percentage points. Anti-corruption protests last summer dented the popularity of the government but GERB has slowly regained support since.

About 45% of respondents said they would vote in the election, which is taking place during a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the European Union's poorest member state. Political experts say a "national unity" government is possible.

The poll put There is Such A People, an anti-elite party led by TV talk show host and singer Slavi Trifonov, on 12.7% of votes. The ethnic-Turkish MRF party was on 12.1% and the Democratic Bulgaria coalition on 5.9%. A centre-left coalition that emerged after the protests, Stand Up! Mafia Out!, and the nationalist VMRO party could also win seats in parliament, the poll showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Over 3,500 couples tie knot at UP mass wedding

Ahead of Holi, it was a riot of colors at the city outskirts where a mass wedding took place on Thursday with over 3,500 couples tying the knot.Described as a world record by Uttar Pradesh Labour Minister Swami Prasad Maurya, the mass weddi...

Bolsonaro's office says Biden letter flags pandemic, climate goals

U.S. President Joe Biden sent a letter to Brazils Jair Bolsonaro last month, outlining opportunities to work together on the pandemic and the environment ahead of the United Nations COP26 climate conference, the Brazilian presidents office ...

Rupee closes marginally up at 72.53 as US bond yields spike

The rupee retreated from its early highs to close marginally up by 2 paise at 72.53 against the US currency on Thursday due to a resurgent dollar as US bond yields spurted to 14-month high.Subdued equity markets also dampened the sentiment ...

Senzo Mchunu pays tribute to Tanzanian President Magufuli

Public Service and Administration Minister, Senzo Mchunu, has paid tribute to Tanzanian President John Pombe Magufuli.President Magufuli passed away on Wednesday in a Dar es Salaam hospital at the age of 61.It is with great sadness that we ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021