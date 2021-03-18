Meghalaya speaker refuses to impose Rs 500 fine on Cong MLA for moving 'groundless' privilege motion against CM

Meghalaya Assembly Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh on Thursday refused to impose a fine of Rs 500 on Congress MLA Zenith Sangma for moving a ''groundless'' privilege motion against Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma earlier this week.

Zenith Sangma had on March 15 tabled a motion of breach of privilege against the Leader of the House for allegedly misleading the Assembly on the power purchase agreement signed between the state government and the National Thermal Power Corporation Ltd (NTPC) in 2007.

In his motion, the Congress legislator accused the chief minister of misleading the House by saying that the state government had to cough up Rs 11 crore every month for 25 years to the NTPC for not even drawing power from the CPSU.

''After careful examination, I have decided that the matter should not proceed further and it is now closed,'' Metbah said while delivering his ruling on the matter.

While the motion was defeated by voice vote on March 15, the speaker had informed the House that he would give his ruling on the matter at a later date based on the demand of deputy chief minister in-charge parliamentary affairs, Prestone Tynsong, to impose a Rs 500 fine on the Congress MLA for tabling a ''groundless'' motion of breach of privilege.

Tynsong had said that the fine would prevent the tabling of such groundless motions in the Assembly in the future and help save time for taking up other important businesses.

