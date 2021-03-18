Left Menu

Meghalaya speaker refuses to impose Rs 500 fine on Cong MLA for moving 'groundless' privilege motion against CM

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 18-03-2021 16:48 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 16:48 IST
Meghalaya speaker refuses to impose Rs 500 fine on Cong MLA for moving 'groundless' privilege motion against CM

Meghalaya Assembly Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh on Thursday refused to impose a fine of Rs 500 on Congress MLA Zenith Sangma for moving a ''groundless'' privilege motion against Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma earlier this week.

Zenith Sangma had on March 15 tabled a motion of breach of privilege against the Leader of the House for allegedly misleading the Assembly on the power purchase agreement signed between the state government and the National Thermal Power Corporation Ltd (NTPC) in 2007.

In his motion, the Congress legislator accused the chief minister of misleading the House by saying that the state government had to cough up Rs 11 crore every month for 25 years to the NTPC for not even drawing power from the CPSU.

''After careful examination, I have decided that the matter should not proceed further and it is now closed,'' Metbah said while delivering his ruling on the matter.

While the motion was defeated by voice vote on March 15, the speaker had informed the House that he would give his ruling on the matter at a later date based on the demand of deputy chief minister in-charge parliamentary affairs, Prestone Tynsong, to impose a Rs 500 fine on the Congress MLA for tabling a ''groundless'' motion of breach of privilege.

Tynsong had said that the fine would prevent the tabling of such groundless motions in the Assembly in the future and help save time for taking up other important businesses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cycling-Former British cycling doctor Freeman unfit to practise - tribunal

Richard Freeman, the former chief doctor for Team Sky and British Cycling, is unfit to practise due to misconduct, a Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service MPTS ruled on Thursday. Freeman was found guilty of ordering testosterone knowing or...

Coast Guard intercepts 3 boats off Minicoy island carrying 300 kg heroin, 5 AK-47 rifles

The Indian Coast Guard ICG on Thursday intercepted three boats near Minicoy island of Lakshadweep that were carrying 300 kg heroin, five AK-47 rifles with 1,000 live rounds.These boats were being escorted to the nearest port for further inv...

BJP raising AIUDF-Cong tie-up to communalise Assam polls as it has not done any development:Surjewala

The Congress on Thursday said that the BJP was prominently raking up its alliance with the AIUDF to communalise Assam polls as they have nothing to show on the development front,and likened this with a student not studying the whole year an...

Over 3,500 couples tie knot at UP mass wedding

Ahead of Holi, it was a riot of colors at the city outskirts where a mass wedding took place on Thursday with over 3,500 couples tying the knot.Described as a world record by Uttar Pradesh Labour Minister Swami Prasad Maurya, the mass weddi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021