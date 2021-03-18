Putin, in state TV quip, wishes Biden good health after U.S. president calls him killer

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that people tend view others as they actually see themselves after U.S. President Joe Biden said he thought Putin was a killer, and quipped that he wished the U.S. president good health.

Putin was speaking on national television after Biden, in an ABC News interview broadcast on Wednesday, said "I do" when asked if he believed the Russian president was a killer.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)