Left Menu

Armenian leader, in standoff with army, announces early election on June 20

Armenia will hold an early parliamentary election on June 20, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced on Thursday, indicating a potential path out of a political crisis that has pit him against the army. Pashinyan has faced calls to resign since last November when he agreed to a Russian-brokered ceasefire that halted six weeks of fighting in which ethnic Armenians lost territory to Azeri forces in and around the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Reuters | Updated: 18-03-2021 17:20 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 17:20 IST
Armenian leader, in standoff with army, announces early election on June 20

Armenia will hold an early parliamentary election on June 20, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced on Thursday, indicating a potential path out of a political crisis that has pit him against the army.

Pashinyan has faced calls to resign since last November when he agreed to a Russian-brokered ceasefire that halted six weeks of fighting in which ethnic Armenians lost territory to Azeri forces in and around the Nagorno-Karabakh region. "Based on discussions I have had with Armenia's president, the 'My Step' faction and with the leader of the Bright Armenia faction... special parliamentary elections will be held on June 20..." Pashinyan wrote on Facebook.

The army told Pashinyan to quit on Feb. 25, prompting the prime minister to sack the chief of the army's general staff. Armenia's president, whose role is largely ceremonial, declined to approve the army chief's dismissal, and the general's lawyer said on Thursday he remained in his post. Pashinyan, who was swept to power by protests in 2018, has been under fire since the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, seen as a fiasco for ethnic Armenian forces.

The enclave is internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan but is populated by ethnic Armenians, who had held full control there and across a swathe of surrounding territory since a war in the 1990s. Pashinyan said he had been compelled to agree to the peace deal to prevent greater human and territorial losses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cycling-Former British cycling doctor Freeman unfit to practise - tribunal

Richard Freeman, the former chief doctor for Team Sky and British Cycling, is unfit to practise due to misconduct, a Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service MPTS ruled on Thursday. Freeman was found guilty of ordering testosterone knowing or...

Coast Guard intercepts 3 boats off Minicoy island carrying 300 kg heroin, 5 AK-47 rifles

The Indian Coast Guard ICG on Thursday intercepted three boats near Minicoy island of Lakshadweep that were carrying 300 kg heroin, five AK-47 rifles with 1,000 live rounds.These boats were being escorted to the nearest port for further inv...

BJP raising AIUDF-Cong tie-up to communalise Assam polls as it has not done any development:Surjewala

The Congress on Thursday said that the BJP was prominently raking up its alliance with the AIUDF to communalise Assam polls as they have nothing to show on the development front,and likened this with a student not studying the whole year an...

Over 3,500 couples tie knot at UP mass wedding

Ahead of Holi, it was a riot of colors at the city outskirts where a mass wedding took place on Thursday with over 3,500 couples tying the knot.Described as a world record by Uttar Pradesh Labour Minister Swami Prasad Maurya, the mass weddi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021