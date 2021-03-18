Left Menu

YSRCP's Rayana Bhagyalakshmi elected mayor of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation

YSRCP's Rayana Bhagyalakshmi was on Thursday elected as the mayor of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation while Bellam Durga, also from YSRCP, was elected as the deputy mayor.

ANI | Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 18-03-2021 17:35 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 17:35 IST
Names of the Mayor and Deputy Mayor being announced. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

YSRCP's Rayana Bhagyalakshmi was on Thursday elected as the mayor of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation while Bellam Durga, also from YSRCP, was elected as the deputy mayor. The election for 64 wards in Vijayawada Municipal Corporation was held on March 10 while the counting took place on March 14.

Ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) has bagged 49 corporators, opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) won 14 corporators and others won one berth. YSRCP has won mayor and deputy mayor elections for 11 municipal corporations and 73 municipalities out of 75 seats in the elections in Andhra Pradesh. (ANI)

