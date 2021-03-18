Tamil Nadu polls: Don't accept nomination of Marudhusennai candidate Adinarayanan, says revenue official

Left Menu

A revenue department official has said that permission should not be granted if Adinarayanan comes to file nomination papers as Marudhusennai organisation candidate from Thirumangalam constituency as he allegedly faces a murder charge at the Thirumangalam Nagar police station.

ANI | Madurai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 18-03-2021 17:40 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 17:40 IST
Adinarayanan (ANI/Photo). Image Credit: ANI

A revenue department official has said that permission should not be granted if Adinarayanan comes to file nomination papers as Marudhusennai organisation candidate from Thirumangalam constituency as he allegedly faces a murder charge at the Thirumangalam Nagar police station. Thirumangalam Nagar police have declared Adinarayanan a wanted criminal. He is pitted against All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK)'s Tamil Nadu Revenue Minister RB Udayakumar and Manimaran contesting on behalf of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in the upcoming Tamil Nadu polls.

Adinarayanan told ANI on the phone: "Only convicts under the law can't file a victory petition and not contest the election alone. Our crimes have not been proven yet. I have more vote bank in Thirumangalam constituency. If I oppose Udayakumar he will surely embrace defeat. This is why Udayakumar is indirectly doing this to arrest me. They also pressurise official to reject the petition if I file it." In this case, Adinarayanan has obtained an eight-week restraining order from the Madurai branch of the Chennai High Court on December 23 not to arrest him. The injunction expired on February 16 and police have been in search of Adinarayan who was absconding since February 16.

The assembly elections in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2. Polls will be held for 234 seats in the state with the Congress-DMK and BJP-AIADMK alliance being the major groups contesting against each other. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

