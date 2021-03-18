Left Menu

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 18-03-2021 17:43 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 17:43 IST
Assam polls: Poll videos highlighting 5-guarantee campaign

Three election videos, released by the Assam Congress highlighting its 5-guarantee campaign launched for the state polls, have urged people to vote for the grand old party in order to ensure upliftment of people, harmony and financial relief.

After the success of its first video on its guarantee to scrap the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) through its traditional Bhaona narrative, the next two videos were launched promising Rs 2,000 to housewives per month and 200 units of free electricity, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APPC) spokesperson Bobbeeta Sharma said.

The 'Bhaona' is a Vaishnavite spiritual drama culture popularised by Srimanta Sankardeva and his disciples in the 16-17th centuries.

''The series of advertisements will continue and shed light on the assurances which have been provided through the 5 guarantee campaign for alleviating the grievances of people, once the Congress is voted to power in Assam,'' she said.

The Congress believes that housewives deserve respect for their untiring efforts toward their family and society and it is time to firmly address their problems as they have been subjected to price hike and financial crunch under the present BJP-led government, the APCC spokesperson said.

The video advertisement affirms that it will give a monthly relief of Rs 2,000 to all housewives, who are ''put on a pedestal for political mileage but there is no tangible change for their endeavours'', she said.

Following this venture towards empowering women, senior party leaders, who are undertaking '5 Guarantee yatra' across the state, have been distributing ''Rs 2,000 Guarantee Cards'' to indigenous and rural women.

The third video poses a question whether people have to get used to darkness in their homes due to excessive electricity prices? The Congress has promised to provide 200 units of free electricity to every household and the savings due to this will be up to Rs 1,400 for each family.

The 5 guarantee campaign had been launched by party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during her visit to Tezpur on March 2.

The Congress made five promises to the grassroots people which they are calling ''guarantees''.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 years in Assam since 2001, has formed a 'Grand Alliance' with the AIUDF, BPF, CPI, CPI(M), CPI(ML), Anchalik Gana Morcha (AGM), RJD and the Jimochayan (Deori) Peoples Party (JPP) to fight the assembly polls against the BJP-led NDA.

The BJP is contesting this election in an alliance with Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), who are part of the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) -- the regional arm of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The 2016 elections in Assam gave a fractured mandate and no party got an absolute majority.

The BJP became the single largest party with 60 MLAs, while its allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland People's Front (BPF) had won 14 and 12 seats respectively. The ruling coalition also had the support of an Independent MLA.

