PTI | Moscow | Updated: 18-03-2021 17:47 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 17:47 IST
Putin points finger at US after Biden''s ''killer'' remark

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that U.S. President Joe Biden's remarks about him reflect U.S. own past and current problems.

Biden was asked in an interview whether he thought Russian President Vladimir Putin is a killer and said “I do.” Russia on Wednesday announced it's recalling its ambassador in Washington for consultations.

Asked about Biden's remarks during a video call with residents of Crimea marking the anniversary of its 2014 annexation from Ukraine, Putin charged that they reflect the United States' own troubled past. He added that Russia would still cooperate with the United States where it answers Moscow's interests.

