Left Menu

Bolsonaro's office says Biden letter flags pandemic, climate goals

Reuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 18-03-2021 18:18 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 18:07 IST
Bolsonaro's office says Biden letter flags pandemic, climate goals
File photo.

U.S. President Joe Biden sent a letter to Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro last month, outlining opportunities to work together on the pandemic and the environment ahead of the United Nations COP26 climate conference, the Brazilian president's office said on Thursday.

In the Feb. 26 letter, which was confirmed by a U.S. official, Biden said his government is willing to work closely with Brazil on a new chapter in bilateral relations, adding that there were no limits on what the nations could achieve together, the Brazilian president's office said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AP govt directive to business establishments to implement COVID-19 measures

The Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday instructed managements of factories, industries, shops and establishments in the state to continue all measures in their respective organizations to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease in view...

Merger of education regulators will happen this year: AICTE

Key structural reforms in the education sector, especially the merger of regulators leading to the creation of Higher Education Commission of India HECI, will happen this year, AICTE Chairman Anil Sahasrabudhe said here on Thursday.The HECI...

6,061 habitations affected by arsenic, 4,592 by flouride in India: Govt

There are 6,061 arsenic-affected and 4,592 flouride-affected human habitations in the country, the government informed Parliament on Thursday. In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat s...

Rajya Sabha passes bill to raise FDI in insurance

Rajya Sabha on Thursday approved a bill to raise the foreign investment limit in the insurance sector to 74 per cent with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman saying while control will go to foreign companies, the majority of directors and k...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021