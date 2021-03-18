Bolsonaro's office says Biden letter flags pandemic, climate goals

Bolsonaro's office says Biden letter flags pandemic, climate goalsReuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 18-03-2021 18:18 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 18:07 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden sent a letter to Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro last month, outlining opportunities to work together on the pandemic and the environment ahead of the United Nations COP26 climate conference, the Brazilian president's office said on Thursday.
In the Feb. 26 letter, which was confirmed by a U.S. official, Biden said his government is willing to work closely with Brazil on a new chapter in bilateral relations, adding that there were no limits on what the nations could achieve together, the Brazilian president's office said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- United Nations
- Joe Biden
- Biden
- Jair Bolsonaro
- Brazilian
- Brazil
ALSO READ
Biden withdraws Tanden's nomination to be White House budget chief
Not a 'cardboard politician': Biden's faith forges bond with Mexico
Biden orders states to prioritize vaccinations for teachers, sets one-shot target by end-March
Biden withdraws Tanden's nomination to be White House budget chief
American drugmaker Merck to help produce J&J's COVID-19 vaccine: Biden