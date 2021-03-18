Left Menu

'Fully political', Bengal police on bomb attack; BJP MP Arjun Singh says Commissioner biased

"It is fully political," Barrackpore Police Commissioner Ajay Nand said on Thursday, a day after BJP MP Arjun Singh alleged tha more than a dozen bombs were hurled near his office-cum-residence 'Mazdoor Bhawan' in Kolkata by Trinamool Congress goons.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 18-03-2021 18:08 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 18:08 IST
'Fully political', Bengal police on bomb attack; BJP MP Arjun Singh says Commissioner biased
BJP MP Arjun Singh. Image Credit: ANI

"It is fully political," Barrackpore Police Commissioner Ajay Nand said on Thursday, a day after BJP MP Arjun Singh alleged tha more than a dozen bombs were hurled near his office-cum-residence 'Mazdoor Bhawan' in Kolkata by Trinamool Congress goons. Nand said that both Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) workers hurled bombs at each other and vandalized houses of locals.

"It's fully political. Both TMC and BJP workers hurled bombs at each other and vandalized locals' houses. A probe is underway and culprits will be arrested," Nand said today. The BJP leader, however said that Police Commissioner was biased and the bomb attack happened in the presence of the police. "If it was a counterattack, where's the proof? CCTV cameras were broken. When TMC people kill, there's no footage, but if BJP carries out a procession, there's footage," he said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) AP Choudhury had informed that three people including a child suffered injuries in the incident. The BJP leader had alleged that bombs were hurled at around 15 places in Jagaddal area of Bhatpara in North 24 Parganas. He also said that CCTV cameras installed by police were broken by three people and their associates.

Taking to Twitter, Singh had said yesterday: "This evening, more than a dozens of bombs were hurled at nearby my office-cum-residence 'Mazdoor Bhawan'. This attack was done by Trinamool Congress goons. The local residents are in fear. The administration should ensure the safety of the citizens." The Member of Parliament also alleged that a bomb was hurled targeting his vehicle after the bombing incident.

"After the bombing incident in the evening near my office-cum-residence, when I returned in the night, a bomb was hurled targeting my vehicle and that too in presence of West Bengal Police. Serious condition of lawlessness in the area. Where is administration?" he tweeted. Meanwhile, Bengal BJP leader Mukul Roy said that the party will approach the Election Commission over the attack.

Elections to the 294-member state assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

