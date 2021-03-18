Mamata asks "Marxist friends" not to vote for CPI-M, Cong

West Bengal Chief Minister campaigning in tribal Paschim Medinipur district on Thursday for the coming state election asked ''Marxist friends'' not to vote for either the CPI-M or Congress, who are ''cohorts of the communal BJP''.

She asked people not to give a single vote to those ''who have links with the killers of Gandhiji.'' CPI-M, she said, is a rotten party whose leader was accused in the unearthing of skeletons in Paschim Medinipur.

''The CPI-M is now helping the BJP,'' she alleged.

Banerjee was referring to the unearthing of skeletal remains at Narayangarh in Paschim Medinipur district in 2011.

The TMC supremo is facing a difficult fight this time against her one time follower and now BJP leader, Suvendu Adhikari at Nandigram in neighbouring Purba Medinipur district and had earlier turned to the Left Front and Congress to defeat the saffron party.

''Only TMC will keep up its fight against the BJP,'' she said and blamed the saffron party for conspiring against her which led to her injury on March 10 at Nandigram when she was campaigning there.

''After the attack they (BJP) are now spreading falsehoods. After the conspiracy they are now involved in character assassination,'' Banerjee said.

The Trinamool Congress supremo alleged that the BJP- led government at the Centre is involved in plundering crores of rupees and accusing its rivals of graft.

''Tell us what happened to PM Care fund, what happened to the currencies declared defunct during notebandi. What happened to the Ujjwala Yojana? ''How much money is changing hands by selling PSUs and closing them down. No audit, no account of that huge cash,'' she said.

Keeping up her tirade against the BJP, Banerjee said its leaders from outside arrive in choppers and planes with ''sackful of cash'' before elections to lure voters and to ''loot votes''.

''During election they give cash to clubs, temples, mosques,'' she said and alleged that ''CPI-M harmads (goons) have crossed over to BJP.'' She blamed the saffron party of bringing in ''goondas'' (musclemen) from outside in trains and buses to ''loot votes''.

Criticising BJP of being anti-farmer and anti-tribal, she said ''We (TMC) will not take away the land of tribals. We have given them pattas. We will not allow BJP to implement the anti-farmer farm bills which will rob the farmer the right to choose whom to sell the product of his land.'' Banerjee acknowledged that the relief doled out after Cyclone Amphan by her government might have missed out ''one or two'' beneficiaries. But BJP was not seen anywhere during the crisis and only TMC workers were on the side of the affected people.

''Thousands of crores of rupees reached the affected in Cyclone Amphan due to the state government's inititative. But there can be one or two exceptions.

''''But while we rushed in to be on the side of the affected people, where was BJP, where were its leaders? At the time of human misery they are absent,'' she said.

Asserting that TMC will never allow NPR exercise in West Bengal, the party supremo alleged that BJP will delete the name of voters if anyone is not present at home during the visit by enumerators.

''They (BJP) will just evict you. But we will not allow them to carry on the exercise here - we did not and we will not.

''Not a single member of a family, the citizen of the country, can be evicted from here,'' she said.

National Population Register (NPR) is a document containing names of the country's ''usual residents''.

Calling BJP as a party of rioters, she said ''We don't want riots or bloodshed. We don't want the politics of retaliation to come to Bengal.'' Recounting that Garbeta was rocked by Maoist violence during the Left Front rule and 300 people were killed in a year, she said there has been a vast change in the situation during the past 10 years due to development under TMC rule.

Banerjee announced that Rs 10,000 will be given for every acre possessed by a farmer if TMC returns to power in the coming election.

An outreach programme 'Duare Ration' (ration at the doorstep) will be implemented to ensure that not a single family is left out of the public distribution scheme. The programme will be held every four months.

Besides, Rs 10 lakh will be provided to every student for higher studies under the Student Credit Card scheme with only four per cent interest, while those studying in standard 12 will be given Rs 10000 each to buy a tab to help them in their studies in TMC wins the state election, she said.

People belonging to the scheduled castes and scheduled tribes will be given an allowance of Rs 1,000 per family every month.

Significantly Banerjee recited Chandi shlokas while concluding her speeches at Garbeta and Kesiari meetings.

BJP leaders have lampooned her for it.

