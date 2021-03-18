Left Menu

Senzo Mchunu pays tribute to Tanzanian President Magufuli

President Magufuli passed away on Wednesday in a Dar es Salaam hospital at the age of 61.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 18-03-2021 18:17 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 18:17 IST
Senzo Mchunu pays tribute to Tanzanian President Magufuli
The Minister, who is also the Chairperson of the APRM committee, has expressed condolences to the citizens of Tanzania. Image Credit: Twitter(@mlnangalama)

Public Service and Administration Minister, Senzo Mchunu, has paid tribute to Tanzanian President John Pombe Magufuli.

President Magufuli passed away on Wednesday in a Dar es Salaam hospital at the age of 61.

"It is with great sadness that we learned of the passing of President Magufuli. This is true, a great loss to not only the African continent but the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM) community as a whole," Mchunu said on Thursday.

The Minister, who is also the Chairperson of the APRM committee, has expressed condolences to the citizens of Tanzania.

"As the APRM celebrates its 18th anniversary during the month of March 2021, the quest to develop Africa continues. In looking on its participation in the APRM, Tanzania acceded to the APRM in July 2004 and has to date, undergone its 1st Country Review process," the Minister said.

The passing of President Magufuli comes a week before the 30th Summit of the APR Forum of Heads of State and Government, which is scheduled for 25 March 2021.

South Africa is one of the founding Member States of the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM).

The APRM is a tool for sharing experiences, reinforcing best practices, identifying deficiencies and assessing capacity-building needs to foster policies, standards and practices that lead to political stability, high economic growth, sustainable development and accelerated sub-regional and continental economic integration.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AP govt directive to business establishments to implement COVID-19 measures

The Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday instructed managements of factories, industries, shops and establishments in the state to continue all measures in their respective organizations to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease in view...

Merger of education regulators will happen this year: AICTE

Key structural reforms in the education sector, especially the merger of regulators leading to the creation of Higher Education Commission of India HECI, will happen this year, AICTE Chairman Anil Sahasrabudhe said here on Thursday.The HECI...

6,061 habitations affected by arsenic, 4,592 by flouride in India: Govt

There are 6,061 arsenic-affected and 4,592 flouride-affected human habitations in the country, the government informed Parliament on Thursday. In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat s...

Rajya Sabha passes bill to raise FDI in insurance

Rajya Sabha on Thursday approved a bill to raise the foreign investment limit in the insurance sector to 74 per cent with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman saying while control will go to foreign companies, the majority of directors and k...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021