Senzo Mchunu pays tribute to Tanzanian President Magufuli

Public Service and Administration Minister, Senzo Mchunu, has paid tribute to Tanzanian President John Pombe Magufuli.

President Magufuli passed away on Wednesday in a Dar es Salaam hospital at the age of 61.

"It is with great sadness that we learned of the passing of President Magufuli. This is true, a great loss to not only the African continent but the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM) community as a whole," Mchunu said on Thursday.

The Minister, who is also the Chairperson of the APRM committee, has expressed condolences to the citizens of Tanzania.

"As the APRM celebrates its 18th anniversary during the month of March 2021, the quest to develop Africa continues. In looking on its participation in the APRM, Tanzania acceded to the APRM in July 2004 and has to date, undergone its 1st Country Review process," the Minister said.

The passing of President Magufuli comes a week before the 30th Summit of the APR Forum of Heads of State and Government, which is scheduled for 25 March 2021.

South Africa is one of the founding Member States of the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM).

The APRM is a tool for sharing experiences, reinforcing best practices, identifying deficiencies and assessing capacity-building needs to foster policies, standards and practices that lead to political stability, high economic growth, sustainable development and accelerated sub-regional and continental economic integration.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)