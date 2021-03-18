Rahul, Priyanka to undertake two-day visit to poll-bound Assam from March 19

By Archana Prasad Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will undertake a two-day visit to Assam for the party's election campaigning for the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

Rahul is scheduled to visit Assam for two days on March 19 and 20. On March 19, he will be interacting with college students at Lahoal, Dibrugarh in the morning. After that, he will address a tea estate workers rally at Dinjoy, Panitola block. Later on, the Congress leader will address a public meeting at the town field in Doom Dooma, Tinsukia.

Advertisement

On March 20, Rahul will address a rally in eastern Assam. Priyanka, meanwhile, will be visiting Assam on March 21 and 22 where she is likely to hold six rallies, sources told ANI. "She will be holding rallies in Jorhat, Golaghat, Nagaon districts of Assam."

This will be the second visit of Rahul and Priyanka in the state ahead of the polls. Earlier, Rahul, during his visit to Assam, had addressed a rally in Sivasagar and Priyanka had paid a visit to the Kamakhya Temple wherein she interacted with tea garden workers in visit Sadharu tea estate in Biswanath.

Assam elections will be held in three phases starting from March 27 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)