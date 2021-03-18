Left Menu

Putin says 'it takes one to know one' after U.S. president's killer remark

In a highly unusual move following Biden's interview, Russia said it was recalling its ambassador to the United States for urgent consultations over the future of U.S.-Russia ties. 'REALLY BAD REMARKS' Shortly before Putin spoke, the Kremlin's spokesman said Biden's remarks showed he had no interest in fixing ties with Moscow. "These are really bad remarks by the U.S. president.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-03-2021 18:26 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 18:15 IST
Putin says 'it takes one to know one' after U.S. president's killer remark
File photo. Image Credit: Reuters

President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that it takes one to know one after the U.S. president said he thought Putin was a killer, adding that he wished Biden good health.

Putin was speaking on television after Biden, in an ABC News interview that prompted Russia to recall its Washington ambassador for consultations on Wednesday, said "I do" when asked if he believed the Russian president was a killer. Biden also described Putin as having no soul and said he would pay a price for alleged Russian meddling in the November 2020 U.S. presidential election, something the Kremlin denies.

"I remember in my childhood, when we argued in the courtyard we used to say: it takes one to know one. And that's not a coincidence, not just a children's saying or joke," Putin said. "We always see our own traits in other people and think they are like how we really are. And as a result, we assess (a person's) activities and give assessments," he said.

"As he (Biden) said, we know each other personally. What would I reply to him? I would say: I wish you health. I wish you health. I say that without any irony or joke," Putin added. In a highly unusual move following Biden's interview, Russia said it was recalling its ambassador to the United States for urgent consultations over the future of U.S.-Russia ties.

'REALLY BAD REMARKS' Shortly before Putin spoke, the Kremlin's spokesman said Biden's remarks showed he had no interest in fixing ties with Moscow.

"These are really bad remarks by the U.S. president. He has clearly shown that he doesn't want to improve relations with our country," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. "We will now proceed from that." "Of course, this hasn't happened before in history," Peskov told reporters, describing the state of bilateral relations as "really bad".

Konstantin Kosachyov, deputy chairman of parliament's upper house, said Biden's comments were unacceptable, would inevitably inflame already bad ties, and ended any hope in Moscow of a change of U.S. policy under the new U.S. administration. He said Moscow's recall of its ambassador was the only reasonable step to take in the circumstances.

"I suspect it will not be the last one if no explanation or apology follows from the American side," Kosachyov said in a Facebook post. "This kind of assessment is not allowed from the mouth of a statesman of such a rank. This kind of statement is not acceptable under any circumstances," he added, calling it a watershed moment in U.S.-Russia ties.

TIES STRAINED OVER NAVALNY, ELECTION Russia's ties with the West, already languishing at post-Cold War lows since 2014, have come under new pressure in recent months over Russia's jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny whose freedom the West has demanded.

Russia has dismissed that as unacceptable interference in its domestic affairs. The United States has said it is preparing new sanctions against Russia over an alleged hack and the alleged meddling in the 2020 election.

Biden told ABC "You'll see shortly" when asked what consequences Russia would face for its alleged behavior. Russia's foreign ministry said Moscow expected an explanation for Biden's remarks, the Interfax news agency reported.

Artur Chilingarov, a pro-Kremlin lawmaker in the lower house of parliament, called for a "tough reaction" from Moscow, in comments made to Russia's Ekho Moskvy radio station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AP govt directive to business establishments to implement COVID-19 measures

The Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday instructed managements of factories, industries, shops and establishments in the state to continue all measures in their respective organizations to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease in view...

Merger of education regulators will happen this year: AICTE

Key structural reforms in the education sector, especially the merger of regulators leading to the creation of Higher Education Commission of India HECI, will happen this year, AICTE Chairman Anil Sahasrabudhe said here on Thursday.The HECI...

6,061 habitations affected by arsenic, 4,592 by flouride in India: Govt

There are 6,061 arsenic-affected and 4,592 flouride-affected human habitations in the country, the government informed Parliament on Thursday. In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat s...

Rajya Sabha passes bill to raise FDI in insurance

Rajya Sabha on Thursday approved a bill to raise the foreign investment limit in the insurance sector to 74 per cent with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman saying while control will go to foreign companies, the majority of directors and k...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021