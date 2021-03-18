Will bring 'parivartan' in Delhi after winning Bengal polls: Mamata

Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Thursday asserted that she will bring 'parivartan' (change) in Delhi after winning the upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal.

The chief minister said that the BJP is targeting West Bengal with all its might as it knows that she will go for the Centre soon after securing victory in her state.

She accused the BJP of ''stealing'' her 'parivartan' slogan and remodelling it as 'asol parivartan' (real change).

''The BJP is afraid that if we win in West Bengal, then we will bring an alternative in Delhi and that is why they are targeting the state with all force,'' she said while addressing a public meeting in Kalaikunda in Paschim Medinipur district in support of TMC candidates contesting the seats going to polls in the first phase on March 27.

Alleging that the BJP will try to rig the assembly elections, Banerjee asked TMC workers to remain vigilant during and after the eight-phase elections till the counting of votes on May 2.

''I have respect for the police, they do not do such things, but there are instructions from the BJP to take hold of the EVM machines,'' she said.

Maintaining that the once-Maoist stronghold of Jangalmahal region is now peaceful, Banerjee said her government has done everything for the development of the region spread over Paschim Medinipur, Jhargram, Bankura and Purulia districts.

The TMC had won most of the assembly seats in the Jangalmahal region in the 2016 elections but the BJP emerged victorious in all the five Lok Sabha seats in the region in the 2019 polls.

Alleging that the CPI(M) and the Congress are hand- in-glove with the BJP, she urged the people not to vote for the candidates of these parties.

Without naming Medinipur MP and state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh, Banerjee said, ''The BJP is a party of lies. It does not keep its word. The saffron party's parliamentarian from here has not done anything for the people.'' She also promised a new port at Digha and ancillary industries in the railway town of Kharagpur and other parts of Purba and Paschim Medinipur districts.

Accusing the BJP-led government at the Centre of trying to ''sell off the Railways'', the former railway minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee cabinet urged the railway employees of Kharagpur not to vote for the saffron party.

Claiming that her government has brought down unemployment in West Bengal by 40 per cent, she said the MSME sector will receive an investment of Rs 5 lakh crore, which will create a large number of jobs.

She also promised to accord OBC status to some castes following requisite inquiry.

The chief minister also promised Rs 10 lakh education loan to students at only 4 per cent interest for pursuing higher studies.

Reminding the community clubs that she gives Rs 50,000 to each of these for celebrating Durga Puja, she asked them not to get swayed by the BJP's allurements.

''Have you got Rs 15 lakh that Narendra Modi had promised?'' she asked, claiming that he has reneged on his promise after becoming the prime minister.

Claiming that she had wanted to give COVID vaccines for free to the people of West Bengal, Banerjee said that the Centre has not responded to her proposal.

The chief minister said that COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh but her government is working to keep the disease under control in the state.

The daily spike in COVID-19 cases in West Bengal is on the rise, with the state reporting over 300 cases after several weeks on Wednesday.

Alleging that the BJP is trying to take control of Kolkata Coffee House, she said that ''saffron goons'' recently created ruckus there as they don't know the establishment's heritage, which is an integral part of the city's culture.

