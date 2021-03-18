Left Menu

BJP raising AIUDF-Cong tie-up to communalise Assam polls as it has not done any development: Surjewala

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 18-03-2021 18:31 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 18:19 IST
Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala (file photo) Image Credit: ANI

The Congress on Thursday said that the BJP was prominently raking up its alliance with the AIUDF to communalize Assam polls as they have nothing to show on the development front, and likened this with a student not studying the whole year and giving the excuse that question was tough during the examination.

Addressing a press conference here, All India Congress Committee General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said the BJP government in Assam was engaged only in spreading hatred, dividing society, and breaking brotherhood during its five years tenure and ''did nothing'' on the development front.

''In Assam, chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal did nothing in five years and so the BJP leaders are raising Congress- AIUDF alliance. They are trying to communalize it and make it an election issue,'' he added.

The Congress spokesperson alleged that the BJP government is trying to hide behind the issue of All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) joining the Grand Alliance as it failed on every front.

''It is like a student, who did not study the whole year and said the question paper is very tough during the examination. BJP has nothing to talk about their achievements of five years in Assam,'' he mockingly said.

On the BJP leaders charging AIUDF with promoting infiltration, Surjewala said the border safety is a central issue and the BJP government is there for the last seven-years.

''You (BJP) are there in both center and state. If you cannot protect our borders, then hand over the power to us. We will protect our land,'' he added.

The saffron party leaders have been accusing AIUDF president Badruddin Ajmal of helping infiltrators and taking swipe at the grand old party for forging poll tie-up with such elements.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 years in Assam since 2001, has formed a Grand Alliance with AIUDF, BPF, CPI, CPI(M), CPI(ML), Anchalik Gana Morcha (AGM), RJD, and Jimochayan (Deori) Peoples Party (JPP) to fight the upcoming Assembly election against the BJP-led NDA.

Surjewala further said, ''BJP will divide, we will unite. They will break, we will construct. They will snatch livelihood, we will give jobs.

''The people of Assam are now attracted towards our five guarantees, so BJP is rattled and raising all meaningless topics.'' The Congress has ''guaranteed'' that if it is voted to power, then a law will be introduced to nullify the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, five lakh government jobs will be given, 200 units of electricity will be free, housewives will get Rs 2,000 per month and minimum wages of tea garden workers will be fixed at Rs 365.

Starting from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, every saffron party leader, from inside and outside the state, have been raising the issue of parliamentarian Badruddin Ajmal and his party AIUDF's alliance with the Congress.

The 126-member Assam Legislative Assembly is going for polls in three phases on March 27, April 1, and April 6.

