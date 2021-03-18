BJP nominee John Kumar urges voters to ensure NDA government is formed in Pondy for integrated development

BJP candidate John Kumar, who shifted his allegiance from the Congress to the saffron party last month and is seeking to retain Kamaraj Nagar constituency here, on Thursday appealed to voters to ensure that the NDA formed the government in Puducherry in the April 6 polls.

Kumar and his son Vivilian Richards joined the BJP in February.

Advertisement

His son, a greenhorn in the poll battle, has been fielded from the Nellithope constituency which is a couple of km from Kamaraj nagar.

Visiting voters door-to-door in Kamaraj Nagar John Kumar said ''there is every need for Puducherry to have NDA rule so that the grants from the Centre would be available copiously.Puducherry should have a government by the party that is holding reins of administration in the Centre now.'' He expressed concern that Puducherry had been backward in development and said the situation could be rectified if the NDA comprising BJP, AIADMK and AINRC is installed in power.

Kumar told voters in Rainbow Nagar that AINRC leader Rangasamy who is heading the NDA would work in cooperation with the Centre.

John Kumar is locking horns with Congress leader and former minister M O H F Shah Jahan in the outgoing Narayanasamy-led ministry.

Shah Jahan is contesting on Congress ticket from this constituency for the first time as he had held Kalapet segment in the 2016 polls.

It was expected that former Chief Minister V Narayanasamy would contest from Kamaraj Nagar but the list of party nominees released by the AICC for 14 segments did not contain his name.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)