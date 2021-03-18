Left Menu

TN polls: AIADMK MLA Chandra Sekaran expelled from party

Ahead of the state elections, AIADMK MLA from Sendamangalam, C. Chandrasekaran was on Thursday expelled from the party for "anti-party activities".

Ahead of the state elections, AIADMK MLA from Sendamangalam, C. Chandrasekaran was on Thursday expelled from the party for "anti-party activities". Chandrasekaran has filed his nomination as an independent candidate because he was not given AIADMK ticket to contest in the assembly election.

The Tamil Nadu assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2. The term of the fifteenth legislative assembly in the state is ending on May 2, 2021. As many as 6,28,23,749 electors will choose candidates for the sixteenth legislative assembly in Tamil Nadu.

There are 234 seats in the Tamil Nadu assembly. Ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) is in a pre-poll alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). (ANI)

