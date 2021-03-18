Left Menu

US Domestic News Roundup: Lin fears calling out anti-Asian racism; U.S. Senate Democrats introduce sweeping election and more

Updated: 18-03-2021 19:04 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 18:29 IST
US Domestic News Roundup: Lin fears calling out anti-Asian racism; U.S. Senate Democrats introduce sweeping election and more
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Probe into the killing of six Asian women, two others 'far from over,' Atlanta police say

Police in Georgia sought clues on Thursday to what sparked the fatal shootings of eight people, six of them Asian women, in a string of Atlanta-area attacks that heightened fear and outrage over a recent surge of hate crimes directed at Asian Americans. The 21-year-old accused gunman, Robert Aaron Long, who is white, suggested to investigators that a sex addiction led him to carry out Tuesday's violent rampage at three spas - two of them in Atlanta and one in Cherokee County about 40 miles (64 km) north of the state capital, law enforcement officials said.

U.S. Senate Democrats introduce sweeping election reform bill facing steep odds

U.S. Senate Democrats on Wednesday introduced a sweeping election reform bill, a top priority for the party that cleared the House of Representatives earlier this month but faces steep odds in the upper chamber. Like the House version, the Senate's For the People Act would update voting procedures and require states to turn over the task of redrawing congressional districts to independent commissions.

Eyeing 2022 elections, Republicans jockey for Trump's blessing

Speaking before a crowd of mostly maskless, white, and older voters in this rural Washington county south of Seattle, four Republicans last week made their case for trying to unseat Jaime Herrera Beutler, a Republican congresswoman who voted to impeach Donald Trump for inciting a mob that attacked the Capitol. One after another, the candidates used their 15-minute pitches to tout their unshakable loyalty to Trump. Off the stage, the candidates said in interviews they all want his blessing to replace Herrera Beutler, a 10-year incumbent, in Washington's third congressional district next year.

U.S. House poised to pass immigrant protections for 'Dreamers,' farmworkers

Young "Dreamer" immigrants living illegally in the United States would be placed on a path to citizenship under a bill to be voted upon in the House of Representatives on Thursday, as Democrats try to reverse former President Donald Trump's hard-line immigration policies. A second measure would shield about 1 million immigrant farmworkers from deportation to also grant them citizenship eventually.

Basketball: Lin fears calling out anti-Asian racism could encourage hate

Former New York Knicks star Jeremy Lin said he feared that calling out racially motivated violence in the United States could fuel further attacks on Asian-Americans. Taiwanese-American Lin's comments come after a shooting spree at three spas in and around Atlanta on Tuesday left eight people dead, including six Asian women.

Six Flags to reopen theme parks in Mexico, California

Amusement park operator Six Flags Entertainment Corp said it will reopen its theme park in Mexico starting Thursday, and both of its California properties to the public on April 3. The company, known for roller coaster rides such as the El Toro, Batman the Ride, and Bizarro, said the parks will operate at reduced attendance levels, by state reopening guidelines for theme parks and extensive safety measures will be implemented.

Through the brush: A migrant teen mom's journey across the U.S.-Mexico border Mayra stepped from her hiding place in the dense brush on the banks of the Rio Grande, the river that marks the border between the United States and Mexico, as the sun came up on Wednesday morning.

The 17-year-old migrant from Guatemala had her one-year-old son, Marvin, swaddled in a blanket on her back.

They had crossed the river hours earlier in the dark on small rafts with a group of about 70 migrants - mostly Guatemalan and Honduran women with young children and about 25 teenagers traveling alone. Mayra hoped that as a teen mother she would be allowed to stay in the United States.

Several U.S. states sue the Biden administration for revoking a permit for the Keystone XL pipeline

Texas and several other U.S. states have sued the administration of President Joe Biden over his decision to revoke a key permit for the Keystone XL pipeline, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said in a statement late on Wednesday. The lawsuit states that Biden does not have the unilateral authority to change the energy policy that the U.S. Congress has set, Paxton said https://bit.ly/3bUFxc0.

Explainer: Why more migrant children are arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border

The number of migrants arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border this year is on pace to be the highest in 20 years, one of U.S. President Joe Biden's top officials said this week, a rise that includes an increase in unaccompanied children. The Biden administration has struggled to house the growing number of children arriving without a parent or legal guardian, which has left the kids stuck in jail-like border facilities for days. Republicans have blamed Biden for relaxing immigration policies, while some Democrats are concerned about conditions in facilities and why children are being held for so long.

The motive in Georgia spa shootings uncertain, but Asian Americans fearful

Georgia authorities charged a man with the fatal shootings of eight people, including six Asian women, at Atlanta-area spas, and the violence heightened fears among Asian Americans already rattled by a rise in hate crimes directed at them since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The 21-year-old suspect, Robert Aaron Long, told investigators that a sex addiction drove him to commit Tuesday's killings and indicated he frequented spas in the area, law enforcement officials said.

(With inputs from agencies.)

