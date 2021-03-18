Left Menu

Why only women are lectured about traditions, asks Shiv Sena leader post 'ripped jeans' comment

Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on Thursday expressed her disappointment over Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat's ripped jeans comment, saying that only women are lectured about traditions, culture and morals and not men.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 18:37 IST
Why only women are lectured about traditions, asks Shiv Sena leader post 'ripped jeans' comment
Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI

By Ashoke Raj Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on Thursday expressed her disappointment over Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat's ripped jeans comment, saying that only women are lectured about traditions, culture and morals and not men.

"The unfortunate part is they (leaders) teach this lesson of traditions, culture and morals only to women. They always say that women wearing a certain type of clothes affect our culture and tradition," Priyanka told ANI. "Why don't they ask a man to wear a 'dhoti' to protect our culture? Why only to women? It is very unfortunate that leaders, specifically senior leaders, are making these types of statements against women," she added.

The newly appointed Uttarakhand chief minister recently stirred a row by saying that women wearing ripped jeans send a wrong message to society and children. Speaking at a workshop organised by the Uttarakhand State Commission for Protection of Child Rights in Dehradun, Rawat said that he was shocked to meet a woman, who runs an NGO, wearing ripped jeans on a flight with her kids. "What kind of message are we giving out to society," he said.

Actor-turned-politician Jaya Bachchan has also expressed her disappointment over the issue and said that this is the "mindset that encourages crimes against women". "Such statements don't befit a chief minister. Those on higher posts must think before making public statements. You say such things in today's times. Will you decide who's cultured and who's not on the basis of clothes? Rajya Sabha MP from Samajwadi Party, Jaya Bachchan told ANI.

"It's a bad mindset and encourages crimes against women," she added. Amid widespread condemnation of Rawat's comments, several women, including politicians and celebrities, have been posting photos in ripped jeans with the hashtag #RippedJeansTwitter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sebi bars Profit Money Advisor, its proprietor from securities mkt

Sebi on Thursday barred Profit Money Advisor and its proprietor from the securities market for carrying out unauthorised investment advisory activities.Among other directions, Profit Money Advisor PMA and its proprietor Prateek Singh have b...

Nagpur sees single-day spike of 3,796 new COVID-19 cases

With a single-day addition of 3,796 COVID-19 cases, the count of infections in Maharashtras Nagpur district on Thursday reached 1,82,552, an official said.Apart from the fresh cases, the district also reported 23 casualties that have raised...

AP govt directive to business establishments to implement COVID-19 measures

The Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday instructed managements of factories, industries, shops and establishments in the state to continue all measures in their respective organizations to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease in view...

Merger of education regulators will happen this year: AICTE

Key structural reforms in the education sector, especially the merger of regulators leading to the creation of Higher Education Commission of India HECI, will happen this year, AICTE Chairman Anil Sahasrabudhe said here on Thursday.The HECI...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021