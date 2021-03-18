Left Menu

BJP takes out wheelchair rally following 'attack' on MP Arjun Singh

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday carried out a wheelchair rally in Siliguri ahead of the assembly elections following the alleged attack on party MP Arjun Singh.

ANI | Siliguri (West Bengal) | Updated: 18-03-2021 19:03 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 19:03 IST
BJP supporters at the 'wheelchair rally' in Siliguri. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday carried out a wheelchair rally in Siliguri ahead of the assembly elections following the alleged attack on party MP Arjun Singh. Party leaders said that the rally was being symbolically staged to convey the message that the police and administration have "become paralysed" in the state.

"No one is safe in West Bengal while Mamata is 'police minister', not even public representatives. We want to bring law and order to the people of the state," said BJP leader Praveen Agarwal, requesting people to cast their votes in favour of the BJP. Earlier on Wednesday, BJP MP Arjun Singh had alleged that more than a dozen bombs were hurled near his office-cum-residence Mazdoor Bhawan by Trinamool Congress goons and that bombs have been hurled at around 15 places by certain people in the Jagaddal area of Bhatpara, North 24 Parganas.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) AP Choudhury said that three people including a child suffered injuries in the incident. Taking to Twitter, Singh said: "This evening, more than dozens of bombs were hurled near my office-cum-residence Mazdoor Bhawan. This attack was done by Trinamool Congress goons. The local residents are in fear. The administration should ensure the safety of the citizens."

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari had also alleged an attack on a party worker and demanded the arrest of two persons involved in the "attack". Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had also alleged an attack and sustained leg injuries. She was discharged from the hospital on March 12 and has since addressed election rallies on a wheelchair.

These events come ahead of the State Assembly elections set to take place in eight phases starting from March 27. The final round of voting for the 294-member Assembly will take place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

