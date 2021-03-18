BJP expels 15 leaders in Assam for filing nomination as Independent candidates

BJP expels 15 leaders in Assam for filing nomination as Independent candidatesPTI | Guwahati | Updated: 18-03-2021 19:05 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 19:05 IST
The Assam BJP on Thursday expelled 15 leaders, including former deputy speaker Dilip Kumar Paul, from the party for six years for joining the assembly poll fray as Independents after being denied tickets.
BJP state general secretary Rajdeep Roy said the party's Assam chief Ranjeet Kumar Dass has approved the disciplinary action with immediate effect.
The list of 15 members include Paul, who resigned from the BJP after he was denied a ticket and is contesting as an Independent from Silchar constituency.
Out of 126 seats in Assam Assembly, BJP is contesting in 92 and has left the remaining to its allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL).
