The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released a list of 148 candidates for the fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth phases of the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2021 19:17 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 19:17 IST
WB polls: BJP releases list of candidates for last 4 phases, Mukul Roy to contest from Krishnanagar Uttar
BJP national vice president Mukul Roy (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released a list of 148 candidates for the fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth phases of the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections. BJP vice-president Mukul Roy will contest from Krishnanagar Uttar assembly constituency. He will be facing off against TMC candidate Kaushani Mukherjee.

On Wednesday, the BJP had announced the names of four more candidates for the polls. The party has fielded Bidhan Parui from the Falta assembly seat, Paapia Adhikari from Uluberia Dakshin, Anupam Ghosh from Jagatballavpur and Chandan Mandal from the Baruipur Purba assembly seat.

Elections to the 294-member state assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

