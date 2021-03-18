Left Menu

Actor Arun Govil, Lord Ram of TV show 'Ramayan', joins BJP

And there is nothing wrong in saying Jai Shri Ram....it is not a slogan, not even a political slogan.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2021 19:53 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 19:53 IST
Actor Arun Govil, Lord Ram of TV show 'Ramayan', joins BJP

Days before assembly polls begin in West Bengal and three other states, actor Arun Govil, who played the role of Lord Ram in the famous TV serial Ramayan, joined the BJP on Thursday, saying his decision was triggered by TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee 's ''irritation'' to the chant of Jai Shri Ram.

Govil joined the BJP in the presence of its general secretary Arun Singh and Union Minister Debasree Chaudhuri after the party announced the names of 148 candidates for the West Bengal assembly polls.

''West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's irritation to Jai Shri Ram was a trigger point for me to join the BJP. And there is nothing wrong in saying Jai Shri Ram....it is not a slogan, not even a political slogan. It is a way of life for us, it represents our culture and ethos,'' he told the media at the BJP headquarters here.

Govil, who essayed the role of Lord Ram on Ramanand Sagar's superhit 1987 series Ramayan, also said the BJP will give him a ''platform'' to do his bit to serve the nation.

The phrase 'Jai Shri Ram' is being widely used and heard at BJP rallies and events in poll-bound West Bengal, where the party has emerged as the main opponent to the ruling TMC and is aiming to form its government this year.

Govil, 63, has acted in films in several languages including Hindi and Bhojpuri. The multi-phased elections to West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and the Union Territory of Puducherry will end on April 29 and the results will be announced on May 2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hostels to be closed in Maharashtra's Palghar after 30 students test positive for COVID-19

All government and private student hostels in Maharashtras Palghar district have been asked to remain closed from next week after 30 residential students of the Nandore tribal government ashram school tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday...

JDS not 'BJP's B-team', can contest elections on our own: Kumaraswamy

The Janata Dal Secular is not Bharatiyas Janata Partys B-team, and can contest elections on their own, said former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday.Kumaraswamy also said that the Congress partys allegations that the JDS i...

COVID-19: Nepal to resume cross border transportation with India

Nepal on Thursday decided to resume cross border transportation with India as the Himalayan nations COVID-19 cases significantly decreased.The decision was taken during a meeting of Nepals COVID-19 Crisis Management Centre CCMC at the Prime...

Afghan bus blast and helicopter crash kill 13 - officials

A roadside bomb killed four people in a bus carrying Afghan government staff in Kabul on Thursday, a day after nine members of the security forces died when their helicopter was shot down, officials said. No one has yet claimed responsibili...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021