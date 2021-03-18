Odisha CM meets BJP leaders protesting outside his residence, assures them of resolving issues

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday met Leader of Opposition (LoP) in state assembly Pradipta Kr Naik and other BJP leaders, who were sitting in protest in front of the CM residence, over ruckus in the assembly and pending paddy procurement.

Patnaik came out of his residence to meet the protesting BJP MLAs and invited them inside for a discussion to end the stalemate. He assured them of resolving the issues.

"We told him that he should come to the assembly because MLAs of ruling party are disrupting the proceedings, this should be stopped and pending paddy procurement should be looked into. He told us he will speak to the Speaker and will call an all-party meet to resolve the issue," said Naik. (ANI)

