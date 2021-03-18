Left Menu

Odisha CM meets BJP leaders protesting outside his residence, assures them of resolving issues

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday met Leader of Opposition (LoP) in state assembly Pradipta Kr Naik and other BJP leaders, who were sitting in protest in front of the CM residence, over ruckus in the assembly and pending paddy procurement.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 18-03-2021 20:28 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 20:28 IST
Odisha CM meets BJP leaders protesting outside his residence, assures them of resolving issues
BJP leader Pradipta Kr Naik speaking to reporters on Thursday. Image Credit: ANI

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday met Leader of Opposition (LoP) in state assembly Pradipta Kr Naik and other BJP leaders, who were sitting in protest in front of the CM residence, over ruckus in the assembly and pending paddy procurement.

Patnaik came out of his residence to meet the protesting BJP MLAs and invited them inside for a discussion to end the stalemate. He assured them of resolving the issues.

"We told him that he should come to the assembly because MLAs of ruling party are disrupting the proceedings, this should be stopped and pending paddy procurement should be looked into. He told us he will speak to the Speaker and will call an all-party meet to resolve the issue," said Naik. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Britain's BT to build fibre 'like fury' after regulator's greenlight

Britains BT said it would roll out fibre broadband to 20 million homes and businesses this decade after the regulator gave it flexibility on pricing needed to underpin the 12 billion pound 16.8 billion cost of the plan. Shares in the compan...

Afghan bus blast and helicopter crash kill 13 - officials

A roadside bomb killed four people in a bus carrying Afghan government staff in Kabul on Thursday, a day after nine members of the security forces died when their helicopter was shot down, officials said. No one has yet claimed responsibili...

Hostels to be closed in Maharashtra's Palghar after 30 students test positive for COVID-19

All government and private student hostels in Maharashtras Palghar district have been asked to remain closed from next week after 30 residential students of the Nandore tribal government ashram school tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday...

JDS not 'BJP's B-team', can contest elections on our own: Kumaraswamy

The Janata Dal Secular is not Bharatiyas Janata Partys B-team, and can contest elections on their own, said former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday.Kumaraswamy also said that the Congress partys allegations that the JDS i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021