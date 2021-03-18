Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party chief Shivpal Yadav hits out at Adityanath

Uttar Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath may be a ''sant (seer)'' but his language is unlike one, Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party national president Shivpal Singh Yadav said on Thursday.

Yadav also hit out at the state government for razing houses belonging to relatives of criminals, adding these people have done nothing wrong themselves.

''CM Yogi is a seer but his language is unlike one as he often says 'thok do (shoot them)','' Yadav told news persons here.

Asked if he was willing to form an alliance with the Sawajwadi Party ahead of the state elections, he said, ''Our party can have an alliance with the Samajwadi Party for the Assembly polls but we will not merged into SP. We are discussing an alliance with other parties having similar ideology.'' ''A proposal for an alliance has been sent to SP leaders, and the next government will be formed by us in 2022,'' Yadav claimed.

Attacking the BJP government, he said, ''Inflation is at its peak due to wrong policies of the BJP, and all the promises of 'Ramrajya' have proved to be mere promises.'' ''Lakhs of labourers have been pushed to the roads, and a huge number of people lost their jobs because of the wrong policies,'' he added.

BJP MLAs are also not satisfied with their party and their internal conflicts have come out in the open in West Bengal, Yadav said, asserting that Mamata Banerjee will form the next government there.

