Oppn leaders meet guv seeking to curtail Goa budget session

The opposition parties from Goa on Thursday met Governor B S Koshyari and the state election commissioner demanding that the upcoming budget session of the state Assembly be curtailed due to the election code of conduct.

The delegation was led by Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat with Goa Forward Party president Vijai Sardesai, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party MLA Sudin Dhavalikar, Independent MLA Prasad Gaonkar and NCP Goa unit president Jose Philip D'Souza.

During the interaction with the governor, the opposition leaders pointed out that holding a longer budget session when the code of conduct for municipal polls is on will amount to its violation, Sardesai said.

''The opposition parties demanded that the budget session be curtailed. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant can pass the Budget and postpone the session until after the code of conduct is over,'' he said.

The delegation also met the newly-appointed state election commissioner W V Ramanamurthy seeking his intervention in the matter.

