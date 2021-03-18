Left Menu

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 18-03-2021 21:09 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 21:09 IST
BJP leader Rajib Banerjee declares net worth of Rs 58 lakh

BJP leader Rajib Banerjee, who is contesting the West Bengal assembly election from the Domjur constituency, has declared that his net worth is Rs 58,02,006.

Banerjee, who quit the Trinamool Congress to join the BJP in January, mentioned in an affidavit to the Election Commission of India that his movable and immovable assets are worth Rs 18,37,006 and Rs 39,65,000.

The bank balance of the 51-year-old leader is Rs 11,68,632.79 and cash in hand with him is Rs 19,780.

His income in 2019-20 was Rs 1,32,000.

The former minister has a total deposit with National Saving Certificate and life insurance scheme of Rs 2,11,770.

Banerjee also has 308.26 gram of gold ornaments worth Rs 4,36,824.

His immovable assets - two flats in Madhyamgram area of West Bengals North 24 Parganas district are worth Rs 39,65,000, according to the affidavit.

The movable and immovable assets of his wife are worth Rs 10,82,163 and Rs 10,80,000 respectively. She has 353.56 gram of gold Jewellery valued at 7,20,610.

The BJP leader has declared that he has no cases pending against him.

Banerjee, who is an MBA, filed his nomination paper from Domjur on Tuesday.

