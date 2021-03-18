Left Menu

BJP, Opposition members spar in Lok Sabha over situation in J&K

Lok Sabha Thursday witnessed an intense debate during a discussion on supplementary demands for grants for Jammu and Kashmir with Opposition alleging the situation has worsened there after it was made a union territory, while the ruling BJP asserted the move empowered grassroots democracy and ushered in development.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2021 21:12 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 21:12 IST
BJP, Opposition members spar in Lok Sabha over situation in J&K

Lok Sabha Thursday witnessed an intense debate during a discussion on supplementary demands for grants for Jammu and Kashmir with Opposition alleging the situation has worsened there after it was made a union territory, while the ruling BJP asserted the move empowered grassroots democracy and ushered in development. BJP's Jamyang Tsering Namgyal hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a ''yug purush'' for realising the dream of BJP ideologue Syama Prasad Mookerjee, who had opposed special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Initiating the discussion, Congress' Anumula Revanth Reddy said the incidents of ''crossfire'' have risen to their highest numbers in the last 16 years in the union territory and accused the government of slapping criminal cases on local journalists for writing critical pieces. The 2019 decision to scrap Jammu and Kashmir's statehood has proved to be wrong, he said, and also took a dig at the BJP for its bid to associate itself with Sardar Patel while criticising Jawaharlal Nehru, saying India's first home minister was part of the ''Congress parivar''. Patel, as member of the Nehru cabinet, had banned the RSS, Reddy said, adding that BJP ideologue Mookerjee was a member of the same Cabinet which had enacted Article 370 to give Jammu and Kashmir special status. The Modi government had nullified the operative provisions of the Article in August 2019.

Reddy’s assertion drew a sharp retort from Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal who said B R Ambedkar, besides Mookerjee, were opposed to Article 370. And it was only a temporary provision, he added. Union minister Anurag Thakur said the Congress had ''forgotten'' Patel and even ''opposed'' the Modi government's decision to build the world's largest statue in his honour. It is ''us'', he said, who reminded the country of Patel's contributions, forcing the Congress to remember him. Namyang praised the budget for Jammu and Kashmir, saying it will lead to its all-round development. He took a swipe at the Congress for criticising the Modi government for detaining Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti just before scrapping the Jammu and Kashmir's special status, saying a Congress government at the Centre had put Sheikh Abdullah behind bars for over a decade. Since Article 370 was annulled, development has reached grassroots with the election of 4,103 sarpanches, 28,942 panches and the constitution of block and district development bodies. ''Such an empowerment of grassroots democracy never happened earlier,'' he said. He, however, asked the Centre to speed up the process of filling up vacancies in Ladakh and also sought creation of more districts in the vast but thinly-populated region. TMC's Sougata Ray said Jammu and Kashmir's statehood should be restored and alleged that peace has not been brought to the Valley as was promised by the government. Neither have Kashmiri Pandits been rehabilitated in Kashmir nor has tourism been restored, he added. He also criticised the role of former Puducherry lieutenant governor Kiran Bedi, saying she often fought the elected government there.

The budget for Puducherry was also part of the debate. Bhartruhari Mahtab of the BJD said he looked forward to the day when Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh are accorded statehood and also supported the government's measures to bring normalcy there. Noting that two Lok Sabha seats are reserved for the area under Pakistan's control, he said the issue remains an “unfinished agenda”.

Hasnain Masoodi of the National Conference accused the government of pushing Jammu and Kashmir into bureaucracy from democracy and said ruefully that the budget should have been discussed in its assembly. The steps taken by the Centre have turned out to be a ''misadventure'' that has achieved nothing, and only future will tell what all this ''fire'' will consume, he said. Youth from the region has been lodged in jails outside and disagreement is being muzzled, he alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Senate confirms Becerra as top federal health official

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra was confirmed by the U.S. Senate as secretary of Health and Human Services on Thursday, clearing the way for him to take the helm of the sprawling department as the United States battles the COVID-...

Majority of COVID warriors, frontline workers in Southern Command get vaccinated: Govt

A total of 47 special vaccination centres were established at all military hospitals across Southern Command, wherein the Senior Executive Medical Officers of the garrisons and their teams worked tirelessly to meet the daily targets given o...

QUOTES-EU's drug regulator backs AstraZeneca vaccine after safety investigation

The EUs drug watchdog said on Thursday it is still convinced the benefits of AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine outweigh the risks following an investigation into reports of blood disorders that prompted more than a dozen nations to suspend its ...

EXCLUSIVE-GFG secured Trafigura loan by offering aluminium at a discount -sources

Sanjeev Guptas GFG Alliance secured a loan from Trafigura in 2018 by agreeing a six-year deal to sell aluminium to the commodity trader at a discount to market prices, two sources with direct knowledge of the agreement told Reuters.The loan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021