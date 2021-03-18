Left Menu

Priyanka hits out at BJP over Arvind Subramnyan's resignation as professor at Ashoka University

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2021 21:24 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 21:24 IST
Priyanka hits out at BJP over Arvind Subramnyan's resignation as professor at Ashoka University

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attacked the ruling BJP on Thursday after economist Arvind Subramanian resigned as a professor of the Ashoka University and accused the saffron party of aiming to put knowledge in fetters.

She said the BJP is saying in West Bengal that it wants to create a ''Sonar Bangla'' while attacking the original spirit of Rabindranath Tagore.

''They go to Bengal and say that they will make 'Sonar Bangla' but are attacking Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore's original spirit. Gurudev Tagore had said, 'Where the mind is without fear...where knowledge is free.' The BJP's aim is to tie knowledge in fetters, to instill fear in the minds of people,'' the Congress general secretary said in a tweet in Hindi.

She also tagged a news report about Subramanian resigning as a professor at the Ashoka University, based in Haryana's Sonipat.

Two days after political commentator Pratap Bhanu Mehta resigned as a professor from the Ashoka University, Subramanian put in his papers on Thursday and the faculty members wrote to the vice chancellor expressing deep anguish over the developments.

Subramanian, the former chief economic advisor, had joined the university as a professor in the Department of Economics in July last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Senate confirms Becerra as top federal health official

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra was confirmed by the U.S. Senate as secretary of Health and Human Services on Thursday, clearing the way for him to take the helm of the sprawling department as the United States battles the COVID-...

Majority of COVID warriors, frontline workers in Southern Command get vaccinated: Govt

A total of 47 special vaccination centres were established at all military hospitals across Southern Command, wherein the Senior Executive Medical Officers of the garrisons and their teams worked tirelessly to meet the daily targets given o...

QUOTES-EU's drug regulator backs AstraZeneca vaccine after safety investigation

The EUs drug watchdog said on Thursday it is still convinced the benefits of AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine outweigh the risks following an investigation into reports of blood disorders that prompted more than a dozen nations to suspend its ...

EXCLUSIVE-GFG secured Trafigura loan by offering aluminium at a discount -sources

Sanjeev Guptas GFG Alliance secured a loan from Trafigura in 2018 by agreeing a six-year deal to sell aluminium to the commodity trader at a discount to market prices, two sources with direct knowledge of the agreement told Reuters.The loan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021