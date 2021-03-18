Left Menu

U.S. congressional hearing takes on anti-Asian violence two days after Georgia shootings

The hearing was scheduled before the attack to investigate a spike in hate crimes against Asian Americans, which rose by 149% in 2020 in 16 major cities compared with 2019, according to the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism. Experts have linked the surge to the COVID-19 pandemic, which originated in China, after some Americans, including former President Donald Trump, started calling the coronavirus the "China virus," "the China plague" and the "kung flu." A 21-year-old white man has been charged with killing eight people, six of them Asian women, at three spas in the Atlanta area on Tuesday.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-03-2021 21:36 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 21:36 IST
U.S. congressional hearing takes on anti-Asian violence two days after Georgia shootings

Lawmakers, professors and actor Daniel Dae Kim on Thursday joined a U.S. congressional hearing on anti-Asian discrimination and violence, two days after the fatal shootings of six Asian women and two others in Georgia. The hearing was scheduled before the attack to investigate a spike in hate crimes against Asian Americans, which rose by 149% in 2020 in 16 major cities compared with 2019, according to the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism.

Experts have linked the surge to the COVID-19 pandemic, which originated in China, after some Americans, including former President Donald Trump, started calling the coronavirus the "China virus," "the China plague" and the "kung flu." A 21-year-old white man has been charged with killing eight people, six of them Asian women, at three spas in the Atlanta area on Tuesday. Police are investigating motives and have not ruled out the possibility that the attacks were provoked, at least in part, by anti-immigrant or anti-Asian sentiments.

"I was deeply shaken by the angry current in our nation," said Democratic lawmaker Doris Matsui, who was born in an internment camp that held Americans of Japanese descent in World War II. "The heat of discourse at the highest levels of our government cannot be viewed in isolation from the ensuing violence in our communities." The spike in anti-Asian American incidents in the past year included people being slashed with a box cutter, lit on fire and verbal harassment, said Steve Cohen, the Democratic chair of the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee's Subcommittee on the Constitution, Civil Rights and Civil Liberties.

"All the pandemic did was exacerbate latent anti-Asian prejudices that have a long, long and ugly history in America," said Cohen. In the closely divided House, the hearing quickly lapsed into partisan politics, however.

In a sprawling opening speech, Republican lawmaker Chip Roy said the subject matter was important, but then moved on to attacking China's treatment of its Uighur community and handling of the coronavirus. He added he hoped the hearing would address how affirmative action policies by U.S. universities hurt Asian Americans.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NIA files charge sheet against 11 in New Delhi Railway Station gold smuggling case

The National Investigation Agency NIA on Thursday filed the charge sheet against eleven accused in New Delhi Railway Station Gold Smuggling Case. According to a statement by the NIA, the charge sheet is filed against accused Ravikiran Balas...

QUOTES-EU's drug regulator backs AstraZeneca vaccine after safety investigation

The EUs drug watchdog said on Thursday it is still convinced the benefits of AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine outweigh the risks following an investigation into reports of blood disorders that prompted more than a dozen nations to suspend its ...

Ask Kejriwal why no woman minister in his govt: Delhi BJP to DCW chief

Appreciating DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal for issuing a notice to Delhi Police over the lack of woman SHO in the force, the Delhi BJP on Thursday said she should also question Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal why there was no women minister ...

U.S. Senate confirms Becerra as top federal health official

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra was confirmed by the U.S. Senate as secretary of Health and Human Services on Thursday, clearing the way for him to take the helm of the sprawling department as the United States battles the COVID-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021