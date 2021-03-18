Left Menu

Spoke to other parties for opposing in Parliament bill that gives overarching powers to LG: AAP MP

AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Thursday said he has spoken to leaders of other political parties about the unconstitutional bill seeks to give overarching powers to the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi and they will register their protest in both the houses of Parliament.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Thursday said he has spoken to leaders of other political parties about the ''unconstitutional'' bill seeks to give overarching powers to the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi and they will register their protest in both the houses of Parliament. Addressing a press conference, Singh claimed that the BJP-led Centre wants to ''kill the democracy'' by introducing the the bill that gives overarching power to L-G.

''We have spoken to leaders of other parties regarding this unconstitutional bill and they will register their protest in both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha,'' AAP's Rajya Sabha MP said.

''The BJP-led Centre does not want to encourage any form of democratic protest and movement. They want to stifle farmers' movements, students' movements, but when the time arrives, the public will give a befitting reply,'' said Singh.

The Centre introduced the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in the Lok Sabha on Monday, that seeks to define certain role and powers of the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi. According to the bill, the ''government'' in the city would mean the ''Lieutenant Governor'' in context of any law made by the legislative assembly.

The bill also makes it mandatory for the Delhi government to take the opinion of the LG before any executive action.

