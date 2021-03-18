Left Menu

Biden to tap former U.S. senator and astronaut to lead NASA, sources say

President Joe Biden has tapped former Democratic senator and astronaut Bill Nelson to run the U.S. space agency NASA, according to two people familiar with the decision. Nelson, a former congressman and three-term U.S. senator from Florida, would take control of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration as it seeks to return humans to the moon for the first time since the 1970s and expands its reliance on a commercial space industry.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-03-2021 22:09 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 22:08 IST
Biden to tap former U.S. senator and astronaut to lead NASA, sources say
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

President Joe Biden has tapped former Democratic senator and astronaut Bill Nelson to run the U.S. space agency NASA, according to two people familiar with the decision.

Nelson, a former congressman and three-term U.S. senator from Florida, would take control of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration as it seeks to return humans to the moon for the first time since the 1970s and expands its reliance on a commercial space industry. Biden has agreed to continue a program, known as Artemis, that began under former President Donald Trump and aims to put astronauts on the moon by 2024, intended as a prelude to an even more ambitious human Mars landing in the future.

Nelson would succeed Jim Bridenstine, appointed by Trump, as NASA administrator. A moderate Democrat, Nelson represented the home of Florida's space industry as a state legislator in the 1970s. He became the second sitting member of Congress to fly to space in 1986 aboard the space shuttle Columbia.

Nelson served three terms in the Senate until losing his bid for re-election in 2018 to former Florida Governor Rick Scott, a Republican. Nelson nomination would be subject to Senate confirmation. (Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw and David Shepardson; Editing by Heather Timmons and Will Dunham)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Blinken warns any entity involved in Nord Stream 2 pipeline risks U.S. sanctions

The U.S. State Department is tracking efforts to complete the Nord Stream 2 pipeline and evaluating information regarding entities that appear to be involved, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday.Any entity involved in th...

NIA files charge sheet against 11 in New Delhi Railway Station gold smuggling case

The National Investigation Agency NIA on Thursday filed the charge sheet against eleven accused in New Delhi Railway Station Gold Smuggling Case. According to a statement by the NIA, the charge sheet is filed against accused Ravikiran Balas...

QUOTES-EU's drug regulator backs AstraZeneca vaccine after safety investigation

The EUs drug watchdog said on Thursday it is still convinced the benefits of AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine outweigh the risks following an investigation into reports of blood disorders that prompted more than a dozen nations to suspend its ...

Ask Kejriwal why no woman minister in his govt: Delhi BJP to DCW chief

Appreciating DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal for issuing a notice to Delhi Police over the lack of woman SHO in the force, the Delhi BJP on Thursday said she should also question Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal why there was no women minister ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021