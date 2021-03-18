Left Menu

Mehta, Subramanian quitting Ashoka University sad news: Kaushik Basu

Former Chief Economist of the World Bank Kaushik Basu on Thursday termed the quitting of Pratap Bhanu Mehta and Arvind Subramanian from Ashoka University as sad news and said the best minds are combative minds and critical minds.Two days after political commentator Pratap Bhanu Mehta resigned as a professor from the Ashoka University, his colleague, economist Arvind Subramanian also put in his papers on Thursday.Pratap Bhanu Mehta Arvind Subramanian quitting Ashoka University is sad news.

Former Chief Economist of the World Bank Kaushik Basu on Thursday termed the quitting of Pratap Bhanu Mehta and Arvind Subramanian from Ashoka University as 'sad news' and said the best minds are combative minds and critical minds.

Two days after political commentator Pratap Bhanu Mehta resigned as a professor from the Ashoka University, his colleague, economist Arvind Subramanian also put in his papers on Thursday.

''Pratap Bhanu Mehta & Arvind Subramanian quitting Ashoka University is sad news. The best minds are combative minds, critical minds. If we can't tolerate that, we damage creativity,'' he said in a tweet.

Basu, currently a professor of economics at Cornell University further said the ultimate loser is the nation--its economy and growth.

''There are enough examples around the world,'' he noted.

