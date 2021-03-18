Left Menu

BJP leader Vijay Goel takes out cycle rally in Delhi, demands Kejriwal's resignation over pollution

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2021 22:22 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 22:22 IST
BJP leader Vijay Goel takes out cycle rally in Delhi, demands Kejriwal's resignation over pollution

Senior BJP leader and former Union minister Vijay Goel took out a cycle rally here on Thursday, demanding Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should step down over the pollution levels in the city.

If the Delhi government wanted, it could have taken concrete steps in time to reduce pollution, Goel said, referring to a report that has flagged the city as the most polluted capital city in the world.

''Kejriwal is responsible for Delhi being the most polluted capital city in the world,'' Goel said, quoting the World Air Quality Report prepared by IQAir.

''On one hand, Kejriwal is asking for more rights than LG in Delhi, and on the other, he has failed to develop Delhi by not using the powers he already has,'' the BJP leader charged.

Goel's cycle rally from his residence in Bengali Market to the Delhi Secretariat was cut short by the police at ITO. He was accompanied by BJP MLAs Jitendra Mahajan and Anil Bajpai.

Responding to Goel's demand, Aam Aadmi Party chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar should be removed instead for allegedly ''failing'' to take concrete steps to curb pollution.

''The Union environment minister is directly responsible for 22 cities of India featuring among the 30 most polluted in the world,'' he charged.

Delhi, which was once the most polluted city in the world, is today the 10th most polluted, Bhardwaj stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Telangana MLC poll: Former PM Narasimha Rao's daughter ahead after 3 rounds of counting

The ruling TRS candidate and former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Raos daughter S Vani Devi was ahead of her nearest BJP rival after three rounds as counting of votes in the election to two Telangana Legislative Council seats from graduates ...

Amarinder confident Navjot Singh Sidhu will rejoin his Cabinet

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Thursday expressed confidence that Navjot Singh Sidhu will be back in his Cabinet, nearly two years after the cricketer-turned-politician quit the government after being divested of a key portfolio.Sing...

UK regulator chief says AstraZeneca vaccine benefits firmly outweigh risks

The benefits of the OxfordAstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine firmly outweigh the risks, the head of Britains medicines regulator on Thursday said after five reports of rare blood clots in the brain after receiving the shot.A causal relationship w...

Blinken warns any entity involved in Nord Stream 2 pipeline risks U.S. sanctions

The U.S. State Department is tracking efforts to complete the Nord Stream 2 pipeline and evaluating information regarding entities that appear to be involved, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday.Any entity involved in th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021