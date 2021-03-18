Left Menu

Biden dispatches U.S. senator to Ethiopia over humanitarian crisis

U.S. President Joe Biden is sending Senator Chris Coons to Ethiopia to meet with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and convey the president's "grave concerns" over the humanitarian crisis in the Tigray region, where thousands have died following fighting.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-03-2021 22:30 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 22:27 IST
Biden dispatches U.S. senator to Ethiopia over humanitarian crisis
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Joe Biden is sending Senator Chris Coons to Ethiopia to meet with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and convey the president's "grave concerns" over the humanitarian crisis in the Tigray region, where thousands have died following fighting. Biden's national security adviser Jake Sullivan said in a statement on Thursday that Coons - a longtime Biden ally - would also consult with the African Union.

"Senator Coons will convey President Biden's grave concerns about the humanitarian crisis and human rights abuses in the Tigray region and the risk of broader instability in the Horn of Africa," Sullivan said. Officials in the prime minister's office and at the foreign ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken this month described acts carried out in the region as ethnic cleansing, an allegation rejected by Ethiopia. "(The accusation) is a completely unfounded and spurious verdict against the Ethiopian government," Ethiopia's foreign ministry said on March 13, reacting to the allegation of ethnic cleansing.

"Nothing during or after the end of the main law enforcement operation in Tigray can be identified or defined by any standards as a targeted, intentional ethnic cleansing against anyone in the region," it said. "The Ethiopian government vehemently opposes such accusations." Coons, who is expected to depart on Thursday, said in a statement that he looked forward to engaging with Abiy and conveying Biden's concern.

"The United States is gravely concerned by the deteriorating situation in the Tigray, which threatens the peace and stability of the Horn of Africa region," Coons said. Ethiopia's federal army ousted the former regional ruling party, the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), from the capital Mekelle in November, after what it said was a surprise assault on its forces in the region bordering Eritrea.

The government has said that most fighting has ceased but has acknowledged there are still isolated incidents of shooting. Ethiopia and Eritrea have denied the involvement of Eritrean troops in the fighting alongside Ethiopian forces, although dozens of witnesses, diplomats and an Ethiopian general have reported their presence.

Thousands of people have died following the fighting, hundreds of thousands have been forced from their homes and there are shortages of food, water and medicine in Tigray, a region of more than 5 million people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Telangana MLC poll: Former PM Narasimha Rao's daughter ahead after 3 rounds of counting

The ruling TRS candidate and former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Raos daughter S Vani Devi was ahead of her nearest BJP rival after three rounds as counting of votes in the election to two Telangana Legislative Council seats from graduates ...

Amarinder confident Navjot Singh Sidhu will rejoin his Cabinet

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Thursday expressed confidence that Navjot Singh Sidhu will be back in his Cabinet, nearly two years after the cricketer-turned-politician quit the government after being divested of a key portfolio.Sing...

UK regulator chief says AstraZeneca vaccine benefits firmly outweigh risks

The benefits of the OxfordAstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine firmly outweigh the risks, the head of Britains medicines regulator on Thursday said after five reports of rare blood clots in the brain after receiving the shot.A causal relationship w...

Blinken warns any entity involved in Nord Stream 2 pipeline risks U.S. sanctions

The U.S. State Department is tracking efforts to complete the Nord Stream 2 pipeline and evaluating information regarding entities that appear to be involved, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday.Any entity involved in th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021