Earlier, Kheemanand had congratulated Prime Minister Modi in his message on the successful completion of five years of the crop insurance scheme. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2021 22:37 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 22:37 IST
PM Modi writes letter to farmer thanking him for sharing valuable thoughts
The Prime Minister has written a letter to Kheemanand thanking him for sharing his valuable thoughts. Image Credit: Twitter(@MIB_India)

Though Prime Minister Narendra Modi's daily routine is very busy, not many people are aware that whenever he finds time, he does not miss the opportunity to respond to people's letters and their messages. One such letter was received by Kheemanand of Nainital, Uttarakhand, who congratulated the PM through the Narendra Modi app (Namo app) on the completion of five successful years of Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana and other efforts of the Government. The Prime Minister has written a letter to Kheemanand thanking him for sharing his valuable thoughts.

"Thank you for sharing your valuable views on the continuing efforts being made by the Government to improve various sectors, including agriculture, and take the country to new heights of development," Prime Minister Modi wrote in the letter. "Such messages give me new energy to commit myself for the service of the country."'

Referring to the success of Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, the Prime Minister said, "Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana is continuously playing an important role in protecting the economic interests of the hardworking farmers by reducing the risk associated with weather uncertainties. Crores of farmers are availing the benefits of this farmer-friendly insurance scheme today."

Referring to the government's committed efforts towards agriculture and farmers' welfare, Prime Minister Modi wrote further in the letter, "Through comprehensive coverage and transparent claim redressal process over the last five years, this 'fasal bima' (crop insurance) scheme has emerged as an example of our determined efforts for farmers' welfare. Today, sustained efforts are being made to remove every small and big difficulty in the way of the farmers' journey from the 'seed to market' and to ensure their prosperity and progress of agriculture."

The Prime Minister also appreciated the contribution and role of the people in the progress of the country in the letter and wrote: "Today the country is rapidly moving towards building a strong, prosperous and self-reliant India with a vision of all-round development. Energised by the trust of all the citizens, the nation is determined to achieve the national goals and I am sure that our efforts to take the country to new heights on the world stage will be further intensified."

Earlier, Kheemanand had congratulated Prime Minister Modi in his message on the successful completion of five years of the crop insurance scheme. Kheemanand had also said that the central government, under the leadership of the Prime Minister, was constantly making efforts for the progress of the citizens and of the nation through various welfare schemes.

(With Inputs from PIB)

