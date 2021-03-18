Left Menu

AAP demands immediate removal of Union Environment Minister Javadekar over pollution report

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2021 22:41 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 22:41 IST
AAP demands immediate removal of Union Environment Minister Javadekar over pollution report

The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday demanded immediate removal of Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar, claiming that he has not done anything in the last decade to reduce pollution.

Speaking about the World Air Quality Report that compares different cities of the world in terms of pollution, AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj accused the BJP of running a concerted campaign against the Arvind Kejriwal government for the last five years by blaming the dispensation of severely polluting Delhi.

Referring to the report, Bhardwaj said of the top 10 polluted cities in the world, eight are from India.

''In the last decade, the environment minister has not done even one significant task to reduce pollution, and for this reason alone, he should be removed with immediate effect,'' he alleged.

Responding to his remarks, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said it's shocking to see the ''childish behaviour'' of Bhardwaj on a serious issue like pollution.

''Instead of playing childish pranks and offering excuses to cover the Delhi government's failure to curb pollution, the AAP spokesperson should come forward to tell what has the dispensation done at ground level to reduce pollution in the national capital,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ashoka University faculty members write to VC on Pratap Bhanu Mehta's resignation as professor

Faculty members, students and alumni of the Ashoka University in Sonipat have expressed anguish over noted political commentator Pratap Bhanu Mehtas resignation as a professor, saying his exit seems to be a direct consequence of his role as...

Alabama House approves bill to ban transgender athletes

Alabama could become the next conservative state to prevent transgender girls from playing on female sports teams as the state House of Representatives on Thursday approved the legislation. Representatives voted 74-19 for the bill that will...

Czech government extends pandemic restrictions on movement, no date for easing

The Czech government has agreed to extend restrictions on movement among districts beyond March 21 until further notice as the coronavirus pandemic ebbs slowly, Health Minister Jan Blatny said on Thursday.The restrictions, introduced at the...

Horse racing-Five and counting for Blackmore as Cheltenham charge continues

Rachael Blackmores victory charge continued at the Cheltenham Festival on Thursday as the Irish jockey notched her fourth and fifth wins of a sensational week.She steered 3-1 favourite Allaho to a romping triumph in the Ryanair Chase, her f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021