AAP demands immediate removal of Union Environment Minister Javadekar over pollution report

The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday demanded immediate removal of Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar, claiming that he has not done anything in the last decade to reduce pollution.

Speaking about the World Air Quality Report that compares different cities of the world in terms of pollution, AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj accused the BJP of running a concerted campaign against the Arvind Kejriwal government for the last five years by blaming the dispensation of severely polluting Delhi.

Advertisement

Referring to the report, Bhardwaj said of the top 10 polluted cities in the world, eight are from India.

''In the last decade, the environment minister has not done even one significant task to reduce pollution, and for this reason alone, he should be removed with immediate effect,'' he alleged.

Responding to his remarks, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said it's shocking to see the ''childish behaviour'' of Bhardwaj on a serious issue like pollution.

''Instead of playing childish pranks and offering excuses to cover the Delhi government's failure to curb pollution, the AAP spokesperson should come forward to tell what has the dispensation done at ground level to reduce pollution in the national capital,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)