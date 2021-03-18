White House says Biden does not regret calling Putin a killer

U.S. President Joe Biden does not regret calling Russian leader Vladimir Putin a killer during a national television interview this week, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday. Putin on Thursday responded that it takes one to know one.

Psaki said Biden had no regrets in response to questions whether the president was concerned that his comments escalated an already strained relationship. (Reporting By Jeff Mason and Jarrett Renshaw Editing by Chris Reese)

