Left Menu

Telangana MLC poll: Former PM Narasimha Rao's daughter ahead after 3 rounds of counting

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 18-03-2021 22:50 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 22:50 IST
Telangana MLC poll: Former PM Narasimha Rao's daughter ahead after 3 rounds of counting

The ruling TRS candidate and former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao's daughter S Vani Devi was ahead of her nearest BJP rival after three rounds as counting of votes in the election to two Telangana Legislative Council seats from graduates constituencies was underway on Thursday night.

The process of counting of votes began on Wednesday but is expected to conclude on Friday or later as newspaper-sized ballot papers were used for polling in view of the large number of candidates in the fray and also because the voters exercised their franchise in a preferential method.

Vani Devi, an educationist, was leading by 4,444 votes over her BJP rival and sitting MLC N Ramachander Rao after the completion of third round, official sources said.

Vani Devi secured 53,007 votes, while Rao got 48,563 votes, they said.

Counting was also underway in Nalgonda falling under the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates constituency, where TRS nominee Palla Rajeshwar Reddy was leading.

Polling was held on March 14 for the two Graduates' constituencies.

The total number of voters in the two constituencies is over 10 lakh.

Vani Devi is the ruling TRS candidate from the Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad Graduates constituency.

As many as 93 candidates were in the fray from Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad constituency, while 71 nominees contested from the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda constituency.

The votes of the Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad constituency are counted in the state capital.

Having suffered setbacks in the Dubbak assembly constituency bypoll and Hyderabad civic polls late last year, the TRS made a determined bid to win the two seats, while the BJP sought to continue the momentum following its impressive performance in the Hyderabad civic election.

The Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad seat is witnessing a close contest as G Chinna Reddy of Congress, TDP's Telangana unit president L Ramana and former MLC K Nageshwar, a journalism professor and prominent analyst, are in the fray.

The main candidates from Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda seat are sitting MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy of TRS, G Premender Reddy (BJP), Ramulu Naik (Congress) and Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS) leader M Kodandaram.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Horse racing-Five and counting for Blackmore as Cheltenham charge continues

Rachael Blackmores victory charge continued at the Cheltenham Festival on Thursday as the Irish jockey notched her fourth and fifth wins of a sensational week.She steered 3-1 favourite Allaho to a romping triumph in the Ryanair Chase, her f...

Ashoka University faculty members write to VC on Pratap Bhanu Mehta's resignation as professor

Faculty members, students and alumni of the Ashoka University in Sonipat have expressed anguish over noted political commentator Pratap Bhanu Mehtas resignation as a professor, saying his exit seems to be a direct consequence of his role as...

Alabama House approves bill to ban transgender athletes

Alabama could become the next conservative state to prevent transgender girls from playing on female sports teams as the state House of Representatives on Thursday approved the legislation. Representatives voted 74-19 for the bill that will...

Czech government extends pandemic restrictions on movement, no date for easing

The Czech government has agreed to extend restrictions on movement among districts beyond March 21 until further notice as the coronavirus pandemic ebbs slowly, Health Minister Jan Blatny said on Thursday.The restrictions, introduced at the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021