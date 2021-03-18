Late AmaZulu King remembered as man of peace

The late AmaZulu King, Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu, has been remembered as a man of peace with a powerful commitment to protect his people.

Bidding a final farewell during a memorial service for His Majesty, held at KwaKhethomthandayo Royal Palace in KwaNongoma on Thursday, KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala said His Majesty was a shining light for the Zulu nation, pointing the way towards unity and economic development.

He said His Majesty was also at the forefront of the fight against HIV/Aids and inspired the youth to practice safe sex.

"He ensured that the Zulu monarchy was of immense value, contributing to the country's public service, social cohesion and economic imperatives," Zikalala said.

Also paying tribute, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi noted that long before COVID-19, His Majesty championed the fight against HIV/Aids, as well as reinstating some of the Zulu cultural practices and ceremonies.

"He reigned through one of the most turbulent times in our nation's history. He was always a King at war and we, his warriors, were always in battle, when we were fighting against poverty… ignorance and disease, or when we were fighting for social justice for the role of traditional leaders.

"We remembered him as the reign of peace. His Majesty prepared us to survive the coming storm of inequality and environmental distress. We commit to preserving his legacy of unity," Buthelezi said.

Princess Thembi Ndlovu described her brother, the late King, as a man of peace, who put on a brave face even when he was sick because he didn't want his family to worry about him.

Ndlovu urged the royal family to continue where His Majesty left off, and uphold his legacy of peace.

King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu was interred on Wednesday at midnight.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)