Left Menu

ECI full bench likely to visit Bengal on Mar 23 to review poll preparedness

The full bench of the Election Commission of India ECI is likely to visit West Bengal on March 23 to review the preparedness for the ensuing assembly elections in the state, a poll official said on Thursday.The eight-phase elections to the 294-member assembly will begin on March 27.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 18-03-2021 23:33 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 23:33 IST
ECI full bench likely to visit Bengal on Mar 23 to review poll preparedness

The full bench of the Election Commission of India (ECI) is likely to visit West Bengal on March 23 to review the preparedness for the ensuing assembly elections in the state, a poll official said on Thursday.

The eight-phase elections to the 294-member assembly will begin on March 27. Results will be declared on May 2.

''The full bench of the ECI is likely to visit West Bengal on March 23 to supervise poll preparations. They will hold meetings with senior officials of the state administration, particularly of those areas which are going to polls in the first phase,'' the official told PTI.

At least 191 candidates have been found eligible for contesting the elections in the first phase, he said.

A total of 172 nominees will contest the elections in the second phase, the official said.

The first phase of polling will be held in Purulia, Bankura, Jhargram, Purba Medinipur (Part I) and Paschim Medinipur (Part I).

The second phase of polling will be held in Bankura (Part II), Purba Medinipur (Part II), Paschim Medinipur (Part II) and South 24 Parganas (Part I).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Haryana govt will implement new National Education Policy by 2025: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said that the state government would implement the new National Education Policy by 2025.He said in the state assembly here that with the introduction of Aadhaar-linked admissions, the ...

Pause in AstraZeneca rollout was right thing to do - Irish official

Ireland did the right thing in pausing its rollout of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to protect confidence in the vaccine programme, Irelands Deputy Chief Medical Officer Ronan Glynn said on Thursday. The country, which halted the rollout...

Horse racing-Five and counting for Blackmore as Cheltenham charge continues

Rachael Blackmores victory charge continued at the Cheltenham Festival on Thursday as the Irish jockey notched her fourth and fifth wins of a sensational week.She steered 3-1 favourite Allaho to a romping triumph in the Ryanair Chase, her f...

Ashoka University faculty members write to VC on Pratap Bhanu Mehta's resignation as professor

Faculty members, students and alumni of the Ashoka University in Sonipat have expressed anguish over noted political commentator Pratap Bhanu Mehtas resignation as a professor, saying his exit seems to be a direct consequence of his role as...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021