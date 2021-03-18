ECI full bench likely to visit Bengal on Mar 23 to review poll preparedness

The full bench of the Election Commission of India (ECI) is likely to visit West Bengal on March 23 to review the preparedness for the ensuing assembly elections in the state, a poll official said on Thursday.

The eight-phase elections to the 294-member assembly will begin on March 27. Results will be declared on May 2.

Advertisement

''The full bench of the ECI is likely to visit West Bengal on March 23 to supervise poll preparations. They will hold meetings with senior officials of the state administration, particularly of those areas which are going to polls in the first phase,'' the official told PTI.

At least 191 candidates have been found eligible for contesting the elections in the first phase, he said.

A total of 172 nominees will contest the elections in the second phase, the official said.

The first phase of polling will be held in Purulia, Bankura, Jhargram, Purba Medinipur (Part I) and Paschim Medinipur (Part I).

The second phase of polling will be held in Bankura (Part II), Purba Medinipur (Part II), Paschim Medinipur (Part II) and South 24 Parganas (Part I).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)