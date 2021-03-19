PM Modi congratulates his Dutch counterpart for election win

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated his Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte on Thursday for leading his party to become the largest in the Netherlands parliamentary polls, and said he looked forward to working with the new government to further deepen multifaceted and broad-based cooperation between the two nations. Dutch voters pushed Prime Minister Rutte toward a fourth term in office in Wednesday's general election that bolstered his conservative party's position as the biggest in parliament and boosted a key ally into the second place, an exit poll suggested. ''Heartiest congratulations to my friend @markrutte for leading his party to be the largest in the Parliamentary elections in the Netherlands. I look forward to working with the new Government of the Netherlands to further deepen our multifaceted and broad-based cooperation,'' Modi tweeted.

