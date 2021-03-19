Modi invited to Meghalaya's 50th statehood day next year: CM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been invited to the celebration of Meghalaya's 50th statehood day to be held on January 21 next year, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said on Thursday.

Meghalaya was carved out of Assam as an autonomous state in April 1970 and was declared a full-fledged state in January 1972.

''I have invited him (Modi) to come here on January 21 next year. I am pursuing the matter with the PMO,'' Sangma told the Assembly, replying to a resolution moved by Congress MLA George B Lyngdoh for inclusion of Khasi and Garo Languages in the 8th Schedule of the Constitution.

Sangma said that he is optimistic that the two languages would be included in the 8th Schedule when the state turns 50.

He reminded the House that a resolution was passed in the Assembly in November 2018 urging the Centre for inclusion of Khasi and Garo Languages in the 8th schedule.

''Both are ancient languages with rich traditions. Both are associate official languages of the state with scripts of their own,'' Sangma said.

After the clarification by the chief minister, the Congress MLA withdrew his resolution.

