Scottish leader Sturgeon found to have misled parliament, Sky journalist reports

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon misled a parliamentary committee investigating her administration's handling of sexual misconduct allegations against her predecessor, the committee has concluded, according to a report by a Sky News journalist.

"First Minister Nicola Sturgeon misled Parliament, concludes Holyrood harassment committee," said James Matthews, Sky's Scotland bureau chief, in a Tweet. The Scottish parliament is based in Holyrood, Edinburgh.

Matthews said the committee, which heard evidence from Sturgeon on March 3, said she had given "an inaccurate account of what happened and she has misled the committee on this matter".

