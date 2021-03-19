Hezbollah leader says new cabinet necessary to tackle financial crisis

Lebanon's Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said on Thursday a new government was the only way out for the country out of its financial crisis but suggested a cabinet of specialists only would not last. Nasrallah also cast doubt on how a new cabinet would implement reforms that would be needed for an International Monetary Fund deal.

"If the prime minister-designate agrees with the president on Monday a government of specialists we will agree," Nasrallah said in a televised speech. But he warned that a cabinet formed with no politicians would fail. (Reporting By Maha El Dahan and Laila Bassam)

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)