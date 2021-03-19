Left Menu

Putin offers Biden public talks after U.S. president says he thinks he is a killer

President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he and U.S. President Joe Biden should have talks broadcast live in coming days after Biden said he thought the Russian leader was a killer and diplomatic ties sank to a new post-Cold War low. Putin, speaking on television, scathingly responded to Biden's remarks with the comment that it takes one to know one.

Reuters | Updated: 19-03-2021 01:34 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 01:34 IST
Putin offers Biden public talks after U.S. president says he thinks he is a killer

President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he and U.S. President Joe Biden should have talks broadcast live in coming days after Biden said he thought the Russian leader was a killer and diplomatic ties sank to a new post-Cold War low.

Putin, speaking on television, scathingly responded to Biden's remarks with the comment that it takes one to know one. In an ABC News interview broadcast on Wednesday that prompted Russia to recall its Washington ambassador for consultations, Biden said "I do" when asked if he believed Putin was a killer.

Putin said he had last spoken to Biden by phone at the U.S. president's request and that he now proposed they had another conversation, on Friday or Monday, to be held by video-link and broadcast live. "I want to offer President Biden to continue our discussion but on the condition that we do it live, online, without any delays but in an open, direct discussion," Putin said when asked in a television interview about Biden's comments. The two leaders last spoke by telephone on Jan. 26 days after Biden took office.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki on Thursday said Biden had no regrets about calling Putin a killer and swatted away a question about Putin's request for an immediate call in public. "I would say the president already had a conversation with President Putin, even as there are more world leaders that he has not yet engaged with," Psaki said. "The president will of course be in Georgia tomorrow and quite busy."

Putin said he was ready to discuss Russia's relations with the United States and other issues such as regional conflicts "tomorrow or, say, on Monday," adding that he will be having a weekend break somewhere in Russia's Taiga. In his comments, Biden also described Putin as having no soul, and said he would pay a price for alleged Russian meddling in the November 2020 U.S. presidential election, something the Kremlin denies.

Russia is preparing to be hit by a new round of U.S. sanctions in the coming days over the U.S. allegations of election interference and hacking. In a highly unusual move following Biden's interview, Moscow recalled its ambassador to the United States for consultations. Suggesting Biden was hypocritical in his remarks, Putin said that every state had to contend with "bloody events" and added Biden was accusing the Russian leader of something he was guilty of himself.

"I remember in my childhood, when we argued in the courtyard with each other we used to say: it takes one to know one. And that's not a coincidence, not just a children's saying or joke. The psychological meaning here is very deep," Putin said. "We always see our own traits in other people and think they are like how we really are. And as a result we assess (a person's) activities and give assessments," he said.

'REALLY BAD REMARKS' Shortly before Putin's remarks, his spokesman said Biden's comments showed he had no interest in fixing ties with Moscow, which are strained by everything from Syria to Ukraine to Russia's jailing of opposition politician Alexei Navalny.

Biden was quick to extend a nuclear arms pact with Russia after he took office. But his administration has said it will take a tougher line with Moscow than Washington did during Donald Trump's term in office, and engage only when there is a tangible benefit for the United States. "These are really bad remarks by the U.S. president. He has clearly shown that he doesn't want to improve relations with our country," said Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov. "We will now proceed from that."

"Of course, this hasn't happened before in history," Peskov told reporters, commenting on Biden's remarks. Konstantin Kosachyov, deputy chairman of parliament's upper house, said Moscow's recall of its ambassador was the only reasonable step to take in the circumstances.

"I suspect it will not be the last one if no explanation or apology follows from the American side," Kosachyov said in a Facebook post. "This kind of assessment (by Biden) is not allowed from the mouth of a statesman of such a rank," he added, calling it a watershed moment in U.S.-Russia ties.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-NFL Finalizes New 11-Year Media Rights Deal, Amazon Gets Exclusive Thursday Night Package - CNBC

NFL FINALIZES NEW 11-YEAR MEDIA RIGHTS DEAL, AMAZON GETS EXCLUSIVE THURSDAY NIGHT PACKAGE - CNBC NFL NEW AGREEMENT RUNS THROUGH 2033 AND WILL FEATURE TWO SUPER BOWLS RETURNING TO DISNEYS ABC NETWORK CHANNEL - CNBC AMAZON IS PAYING ABOUT 1...

Georgia police search for motive in spa murders as Asian Americans decry attacks

Georgia police on Thursday were considering all motives including hate crime in the murders of eight people, six of them Asian women, at Atlanta-area spas as a lawmaker said the Asian-American community was screaming out for help to combat ...

WRAPUP 7-Military tightens grip in Myanmar as more international sanctions loom

Thousands of opponents of military rule in Myanmar marched in the town of Natmauk, the birthplace of revered national hero Aung San, on Thursday in defiance of a crackdown by security forces, local media reported. Demonstrations also took p...

U.S. Senate confirms Burns to be CIA director

The U.S. Senate on Thursday confirmed veteran diplomat William Burns to become President Joe Bidens Central Intelligence Agency director. In a show of bipartisanship unusual in the bitterly divided chamber, the Senate backed Burns by unanim...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021