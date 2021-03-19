Lebanon Hezbollah chief will support new cabinet if announced Monday

Lebanon's Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said on Thursday he would support a new Cabinet if announced on Monday after a scheduled meeting between President Michel Aoun and Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri but warned that a government formed solely of specialists would not last.

"If the prime minister-designate agrees with the president on Monday a government of specialists we will agree," Nasrallah said in a televised speech. "I am now saying to everyone a government of both technocrats and politicians which will not allow anyone to run away from responsibility is better," he said.

Lebanon is in the throes of a financial crisis that is posing the biggest threat to its stability since the 1975-1990 civil war. Politicians have since late 2019 failed to agree a rescue plan to unlock foreign cash which Lebanon desperately needs.

Aoun and Hariri have been at loggerheads over the formation of a Cabinet since his nomination in October. Aoun is an ally of Hezbollah, listed as a terrorist group by the United States.

On Thursday, Hezbollah also said a new government that sought to implement reforms required by the International Monetary Fund would find difficulty with issues such as subsidy removal. "If the IMF comes and says we should lift subsidies, will the Lebanese be able to withstand that?" Nasrallah said.

Hariri said earlier on Thursday a new Cabinet that would re-engage the IMF was the only solution to Lebanon's woes. Lebanon's talks with the IMF stalled last year over a row among government officials, bankers and political parties over vast financial losses.

Nasrallah said that there were outside and internal entities that were trying to push Lebanon into a civil war scenario without giving more details. "I have information that there are outside forces and some internal ones that are pushing towards civil war ... they are looking for the fuel to add to the oil," Nasrallah said in a televised speech. (Reporting By Maha El Dahan and Laila Bassam Editing by Chris Reese and Jonathan Oatis)

