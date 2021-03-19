Left Menu

Legal protection for 'Dreamer' immigrants wins support of majority of U.S. House

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-03-2021 03:27 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 03:27 IST
Legal protection for 'Dreamer' immigrants wins support of majority of U.S. House

Legislation giving young "Dreamer" immigrants protection from deportation and a path toward citizenship won the backing of a majority of the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday.

Voting was continuing on the bill that, if passed, would face difficulties in the Senate amid Republican opposition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks set to fall, pressured by soaring T-note yields

Asian stocks are set to open mostly lower on Friday, pressured by U.S. Treasury yields that rose to 14-month highs overnight and oil prices, which fell by their biggest one-day declines since last summer.Australias SPASX 200 index lost 0.21...

Global warming could cut over 60 countries' credit ratings by 2030, study warns

A new algorithm-based study by a group of UK universities has predicted that 63 countries roughly half the number rated by the likes of SP Global, Moodys and Fitch - could see their credit ratings cut because of climate change by 2030.Rese...

NFL reaches long-term media deals with Amazon, Disney and others

The National Football League NFL said on Thursday it reached long-term media deals with Amazon.com Inc and major broadcast and cable companies that run through 2033.Amazon.com will become the exclusive partner for the leagues Thursday Night...

U.S. House approves protections for young 'Dreamer' immigrants

The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday voted to give younger immigrants nicknamed Dreamers, who came to the United States illegally as children, protections against deportation and a pathway to citizenship. By a vote of 228-197, the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021