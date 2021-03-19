Legal protection for 'Dreamer' immigrants wins support of majority of U.S. House

Legal protection for 'Dreamer' immigrants wins support of majority of U.S. HouseReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-03-2021 03:27 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 03:27 IST
Legislation giving young "Dreamer" immigrants protection from deportation and a path toward citizenship won the backing of a majority of the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday.
Voting was continuing on the bill that, if passed, would face difficulties in the Senate amid Republican opposition.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
