Brazil's Bolsonaro says health minister swap takes effect on Friday

Reuters | Updated: 19-03-2021 04:12 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 04:12 IST
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday that the replacement of his health minister will take effect on Friday with publication in the official gazette.

Bolsonaro, who is under pressure from a worsening COVID-19 pandemic that took record number of lives this week, defended his opposition to lockdowns on a social media webcast and said he was not "obsessed" with being president or running for re-election next year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

